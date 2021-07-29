UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

Main Event features Middleweights Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland  

Main Card at 9 p.m. ET and Prelims at 6 p.m. ET  

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:  Hall vs. Strickland airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Hall vs. Strickland on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.   

The main event features middleweights, Uriah Hall and Sean “Tarzan” Strickland.  The six-foot-tall Hall of Jamaica, who will be fighting on his 37th birthday, has a record of 18-9.  He has won his last four bouts.  Strickland, 6’1” and from Anaheim, California, is 23-3 and has also won his most recent four fights.  

In the co-main event, bantamweights Kyung Ho Kang and Rani Yahya will face off.  Kang, a 33-year-old from South Korea, holds a 17-8 record.  Yahya, 36 and from Brazil, is 27-10-1. 

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder.  Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.       

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ 

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+:  The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega continues Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m.  The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract.  How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA StoriesTUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.  

ESPN.com 

Our Real or Not: Will Uriah Hall become a title contender with a win on Saturday? 

Thursday: Expert picks: Hall vs. Strickland 

Friday: Viewers’ guide  

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 7/30  5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Hall vs. Strickland  ESPN2 
6:05  p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Hall vs. Strickland  ESPN+ 
Sat., 7/31  6 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:  Hall vs. Strickland (Prelims)   ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
9 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:  Hall vs. Strickland (Main Card)   ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
1 a.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show:  Hall vs. Strickland  ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

9:00 PM  Main  Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland 
Co-Main  Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya 
Undercard  Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula 
Undercard  Niklas Stolze vs. Jared Gooden 
Undercard  Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev 
Undercard  Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt 
6:00 PM  Feature  Nicco Montano vs. Wu Yanan 
Undercard  Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan 
Undercard  Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia 
Undercard  Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kaaka 
Undercard  Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones 
Undercard  Phil Rowe vs. Orion Cosce 

