UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
Main Event features Middleweights Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland
Main Card at 9 p.m. ET and Prelims at 6 p.m. ET
UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Hall vs. Strickland airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Hall vs. Strickland on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
The main event features middleweights, Uriah Hall and Sean “Tarzan” Strickland. The six-foot-tall Hall of Jamaica, who will be fighting on his 37th birthday, has a record of 18-9. He has won his last four bouts. Strickland, 6’1” and from Anaheim, California, is 23-3 and has also won his most recent four fights.
In the co-main event, bantamweights Kyung Ho Kang and Rani Yahya will face off. Kang, a 33-year-old from South Korea, holds a 17-8 record. Yahya, 36 and from Brazil, is 27-10-1.
Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+
The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+: The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega continues Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men's bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.
ESPN.com
Our Real or Not: Will Uriah Hall become a title contender with a win on Saturday?
Thursday: Expert picks: Hall vs. Strickland
Friday: Viewers’ guide
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 7/30
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Hall vs. Strickland
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Hall vs. Strickland
|ESPN+
|Sat., 7/31
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Hall vs. Strickland (Prelims)
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Hall vs. Strickland (Main Card)
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|1 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Hall vs. Strickland
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|9:00 PM
|Main
|Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland
|Co-Main
|Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya
|Undercard
|Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula
|Undercard
|Niklas Stolze vs. Jared Gooden
|Undercard
|Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev
|Undercard
|Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt
|6:00 PM
|Feature
|Nicco Montano vs. Wu Yanan
|Undercard
|Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
|Undercard
|Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia
|Undercard
|Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kaaka
|Undercard
|Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones
|Undercard
|Phil Rowe vs. Orion Cosce
