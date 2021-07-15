UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

Main Event features Lightweights Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET and Prelims at 7 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Makhachev vs. Moises airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 7 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Makhachev vs. Moises on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features lightweights, Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises. Makhachev, a 29-year-old from Russia, holds a 19-1 record. He is riding a seven-match winning streak, dating back to his lone loss, in 2015. Moises, a 26-year-old from Brazil, is 15-4 and has won his last three bouts.

In the co-main event, fan-favorite Miesha “Cupcake” Tate makes her long-awaited return against ranked contender Marion Reneau. Tate, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and Season 18 coach on The Ultimate Fighter, will make her first walk to the Octagon in nearly five years. For Tate, this represents the end of her career; she has announced that she will, win or lose, retire after this bout.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+: Episode 7 of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega debuted Tuesday, July 13 at 9 p.m. The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.

ESPN.com

Updated MMA Pound-For-Pound rankings

Thursday: Khabib Nurmagomedov on his transition to coaching and Islam Makhachev’s future

Thursday: Expert Picks: Makhachev-Moises

Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 7/16 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Makhachev vs. Moises ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Makhachev vs. Moises ESPN+ Sat., 7/17 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Makhachev vs. Moises ( Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Makhachev vs. Moises (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 12:30 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Makhachev vs. Moises ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises Co-Main Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate Undercard Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot Undercard Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Undercard Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo 7:00 PM Feature Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons Undercard Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Conejo Undercard Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov Undercard Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos Undercard Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon Undercard Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

