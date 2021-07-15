UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

Combat SportsMMAUFC

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
  • Main Event features Lightweights Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises  
  • Main Card at 10 p.m. ET and Prelims at 7 p.m. ET  
  • To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc  q
  • ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices    

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:  Makhachev vs. Moises airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 7 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Makhachev vs. Moises on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.  

The main event features lightweights, Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.  Makhachev, a 29-year-old from Russia, holds a 19-1 record.  He is riding a seven-match winning streak, dating back to his lone loss, in 2015.  Moises, a 26-year-old from Brazil, is 15-4 and has won his last three bouts.  

In the co-main event, fan-favorite Miesha “Cupcake” Tate makes her long-awaited return against ranked contender Marion Reneau. Tate, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and Season 18 coach on The Ultimate Fighter, will make her first walk to the Octagon in nearly five years.  For Tate, this represents the end of her career; she has announced that she will, win or lose, retire after this bout.   

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.     

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ 

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+: Episode 7 of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega debuted Tuesday, July 13 at 9 p.m.  The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract.  How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA StoriesTUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.   

ESPN.com 

  • Updated MMA Pound-For-Pound rankings 
  • Thursday: Khabib Nurmagomedov on his transition to coaching and Islam Makhachev’s future  
  • Thursday: Expert Picks: Makhachev-Moises 
  • Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide 

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App. 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 7/16  5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Makhachev vs. Moises  ESPN2 
6:05  p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Makhachev vs. Moises  ESPN+ 
Sat., 7/17  7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:  Makhachev vs. Moises (Prelims)   ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
10 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:  Makhachev vs. Moises (Main Card)   ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
12:30 a.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show: Makhachev vs. Moises  ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

10:00 PM  Main  Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises 
Co-Main  Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate 
Undercard  Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot 
Undercard  Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus 
Undercard  Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo 
7:00 PM  Feature  Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons 
Undercard  Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Conejo 
Undercard  Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov 
Undercard  Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos 
Undercard  Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon 
Undercard  Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento 

–30– 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close