UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+
Main Event features Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw
- Main Card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims at 4 p.m. ET
UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET. The main event features two of the top bantamweights when No.-2 ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen takes on former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who returns to the Octagon from a two-year suspension.
Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
The main event features a bantamweight battle as TJ Dillashaw, one of the best bantamweights in UFC history, steps into the Octagon for the first time since January 2019, taking on the division’s top-two contender Cory Sandhagen in a fight with major title implications. The co-main features another bantamweight clash between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva. Phillips takes the Octagon looking to stay 4-0 in the UFC, while Paiva will move up in weight to take the fight on short notice.
Calling the action will be lead play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+: The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega continues Tuesday, July 27 at 9 p.m. The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 7/23
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw
|ESPN+
|Sat., 7/24
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw (Prelims)
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw (Main)
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
|7:00 PM
|Main
|Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw
|Co-Main
|Kyler Phillips vs Raulian Paiva
|Undercard
|Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner
|Undercard
|Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber
|Undercard
|Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa
|4:00 PM
|Undercard
|Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen
|Undercard
|Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch
|Undercard
|Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams
|Undercard
|Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell
|Undercard
|Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed
|Undercard
|Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy