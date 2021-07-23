UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Uncategorized

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Main Event features Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw  

Photo of Santa Brito Santa Brito Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
  • Main Event features Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw  
  • Main Card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims at 4 p.m. ET  
  • To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc 
  • ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices    

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET.  The main event features two of the top bantamweights when No.-2 ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen takes on former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who returns to the Octagon from a two-year suspension.

Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a bantamweight battle as TJ Dillashaw, one of the best bantamweights in UFC history, steps into the Octagon for the first time since January 2019, taking on the division’s top-two contender Cory Sandhagen in a fight with major title implications.  The co-main features another bantamweight clash between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva.  Phillips takes the Octagon looking to stay 4-0 in the UFC, while Paiva will move up in weight to take the fight on short notice.

Calling the action will be lead play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder.  Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+:  The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega continues Tuesday, July 27 at 9 p.m.  The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract.  How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA StoriesTUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires. 

ESPN.com

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 7/23 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw  ESPN2
6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw  ESPN+
Sat., 7/24 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw  (Prelims)  ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw  (Main)  ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw  ESPN+

* immediately following main card

7:00 PM Main Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Co-Main Kyler Phillips vs Raulian Paiva
Undercard Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner
Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber
Undercard Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa
4:00 PM Undercard Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen
Undercard Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch
Undercard          Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams
Undercard Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell
Undercard Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed
Undercard Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy

 

Photo of Santa Brito

Santa Brito

Back to top button
Close