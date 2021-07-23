UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Main Event features Bantamweights Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with prelims at 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 7 p.m. ET. The main event features two of the top bantamweights when No.-2 ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen takes on former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who returns to the Octagon from a two-year suspension.

Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a bantamweight battle as TJ Dillashaw, one of the best bantamweights in UFC history, steps into the Octagon for the first time since January 2019, taking on the division’s top-two contender Cory Sandhagen in a fight with major title implications. The co-main features another bantamweight clash between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva. Phillips takes the Octagon looking to stay 4-0 in the UFC, while Paiva will move up in weight to take the fight on short notice.

Calling the action will be lead play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+: The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega continues Tuesday, July 27 at 9 p.m. The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.

ESPN.com

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 7/23 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw ESPN+ Sat., 7/24 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw (Main) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw ESPN+

* immediately following main card