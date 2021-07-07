Veteran X Games Athletes and Industry Experts to Lead Coverage of X Games 2021

Summer action sports content will make a triumphant return in July with more than 15 hours of the best X Games 2021 competitions airing on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 throughout the weekend. One of action sports’ most popular personalities, Jack Mitrani, will return with a team of veteran X Games athletes and industry experts to steer coverage of X Games 2021 from Southern California.

The team of play-by-play commentators and analysts will be comprised of action sports experts and pro athletes – Gary Rogers and Lyn-Z Pastrana will cover skateboarding while Scotty Cramner covers BMX and Mike Mason calls Moto X. Veteran X Games announcers Brandon Graham will commentate for Skateboard and Moto X events and Jimmy Coleman will commentate for BMX and Moto X events, while Craig McMorris provides the week’s sideline reporting.

Exclusive Content Offering on XGames.com and @XGames Social Platforms Brings Fans Extensive Coverage of the X Games Event and Stars

@XGames Platforms: All competition will be streamed live on @XGames TikTok,Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter social media handles.

In addition to live results, XGames.com will provide behind-the-scenes profiles with top X Games stars and photo galleries shot by the best creative talent in the action sports industry.

ESPN App: All 15.5 hours of X Games coverage will stream live on the ESPN App.

International: In addition to all of the content on ESPN's U.S.-based media platforms, X Games 2021 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes.

Shred Hate, Choose Kindness Returns to Telecast

Since 2017, X Games events and athletes have rallied behind Shred Hate, Choose Kindness in an effort to ignite student compassion to eradicate bullying. Throughout the telecast, X Games athletes will share their experiences with bullying as well as their efforts to shred hate.

Virtual Media Center

A virtual media center will be available to watch competition, post-medal press conferences and find resources to cover the event. Media on assignment can apply for the virtual media center HERE.

Additional information X Games 2021 is available at XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only, with more information regarding a virtual media hub forthcoming. For photos, please visit ESPNImages.com.

**Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games 2021 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games 2021 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.**

