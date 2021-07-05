Wimbledon Ladies’ Quarterfinals Tuesday: Top Two Seeds, Barty and Sabalenka, Lead the Wide Open Field

“Cross Court Coverage” Continues on ESPN, ESPN2

Final Men’s Round of 16 Match to be Finished, #2 Medvedev vs. #14 Herkacz Suspended in Fourth Set

Coco Gauff in Doubles on ESPN+

The Wimbledon Ladies’ quarterfinals – where the top two seeds, #1 Ash Barty and #2 Aryna Sabalenka lead the field – on Tuesday, July 6, will feature “Cross Court Coverage” as ESPN covers Centre Court and ESPN2 focuses on No. 1 Court, both starting at 8 a.m. ET. ESPN is presenting all the Wimbledon action exclusively in the U.S. with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN3.

The Schedule

Before the Ladies’ quarterfinals get underway, the last Gentlemen’s Round of 16 match will be finished on Centre Court on ESPN. The #2 seed Danill Medvedev leads #14 Hubert Herkacz by two sets to one with Herkacz up in the fourth set 4-3. The winner will play #7 Roger Federer on Wednesday. That will be followed by Barty vs. fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and Sabalenka facing #21 Ons Jabeur.

Meanwhile on No. 1 court, ESPN2 will have #8 Karolina Pliskova facing Viktorja Golubic and #19 Karolina Muchova against #25 Angelique Kerber.

Outer Courts on ESPN+ including Gauff/McNally in Doubles

ESPN+ will present every match on the other 14 outer courts with doubles and juniors action. Coco Gauff and Katy McNally will play doubles in the second match on Court 2, facing Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina.

Storylines and Matchups

From the start of the tournament, most have considered the ladies’ field wide open as few players have experienced much success on grass. The four matchups:

Barty, the 2019 French Open champ, has never reached this far at Wimbledon. Her opponent, Tomljanovic, has only once passed the second round in any Major, getting to the Round of 16 at the 2014 French Open.

Sabalenka has never before reached the quarterfinals of any Major tournament. Her opponent, Jabeur, has ousted former champs Venus Williams and Garbine Mugaruza and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek on her way to the quarterfinals.

Pliskova makes her first appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals playing Viktorja Golubic who has never before gone past the third round in any Major.

Muchova makes her second appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals playing Kerber who counts the 2018 Wimbledon title among her three Major championships.

Fun Facts about the Wide Open Field

This year through three Major championships, 22 different women have made the quarterfinals, out of a possible 24. Only Barty and Muchova have made more than one. Also, there is no overlap between the eight French Open quarterfinalists and the eight at Wimbledon.

The Gentlemen’s Draw

Looking ahead, Wednesday’s Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals will similarly be covered by ESPN and ESPN2, starting at 8 a.m. No. 1 Novak Djokovic has played flawlessly; he will play Marton Fucsovics. Eight-time champ No. 7 Roger Federer has gotten stronger each round and will face the Medvedev-Herkacz winner. The final eight also includes two Canadians, #10 Denis Shapavalov, who will square off against #25 Karen Khachanov, and #16 Felix Auger-Aliassime in his first Major quarterfinal who will go up against #7 Matteo Berrettini.

