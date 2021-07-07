Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals on ESPN: Top Two Seeds, Former Champ and a Former No. 1-Ranked Player to Face off for the Final

#1 Barty vs. #25 Kerber, Winner of Three Majors

#2 Sabalenka vs. #8 Pliskova, Each Seeking Their First Major Title

ESPN+ with all Outer Courts – Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and More

Breakfast at Wimbledon Precedes the Action Each Day through Sunday

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon continues on ESPN on Thursday, July 8, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET and the Ladies’ Semifinals on ESPN at 8 a.m. It’s the first time at Wimbledon the top two ladies’ seeds have made the semifinals since 2009. This is also the first time the top two seeds have reached the last four at any Major since 2018 Australian Open.

#1 Ash Barty vs. #25 Angelique Kerber – Top-seeded Barty, a 25-year-old from Australia, won the 2019 French Open and makes her first appearance in the Wimbledon semifinals. Kerber, 33 and from Germany, has three Major titles on her resume, including Wimbledon in 2018. Kerber has prevailed in three of their five meetings, all on a hard court.

Followed by:

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #8 Karolina Pliskova — Sabalenka, 23 and from Belarus, is making her first appearance in a Major semifinal. Pliskova, a 29-year-old from the Czech Republic, was the top-ranked player in the world for eight weeks in 2017. She played in the finals at the US Open in 2016. She never before progressed beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but has not dropped a set this tournament. Sabalenka won both their previous meetings, including one on grass in Eastbourne in 2018.

ESPN+ with More Action

Beyond the two Ladies’ singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available on the ESPN App with ESPN+, including the Mixed Doubles match that is third on Centre, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action – beginning at 6 a.m.

Gentlemen’s Semifinals Friday — Can Djokovic Be Stopped?

Friday’s Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals will begin at 8 a.m., preceded by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m.:

#7 Matteo Berrettini vs. #14 Hubert Hurkacz

#1 Novak Djokovic vs. #10 Denis Shapovalov

