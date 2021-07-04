Wimbledon’s ‘Manic Monday’ with ‘Cross Court Coverage’ on ESPN & ESPN2

Novak Djokovic Continues Quest for #20 and Calendar Year Grand Slam

Coco Gauff to Face Former Champ Angelique Kerber

Roger Federer into Second Week for 18th Time, Seeks 9th Wimbledon Crown

Can Heralded Young American Sebastian Korda Continue to Impress?

Is This Madison Keys’ Time to Shine?

“The Greatest Day in Tennis” as Everyone Plays; 8 Gentlemen’s Matches, 8 Ladies’ Matches

“Cross Court Coverage” – ESPN, ESPN2 all Day – Monday-Wednesday

ESPN+ Continues with 14 Outer Courts including #2 Sabalenka vs. Rybakina and #8 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. #10 Denis Shapavalov

While legendary stars top-seed Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer seek history-making titles, three Americans look to make their mark on Wimbledon’s “Manic Monday” – called “The Greatest Day in Tennis” as all eight Ladies’ and all eight Gentlemen’s Round of 16 matches are played, unique in tennis. ESPN and ESPN2 will once again present all the action with all day “Cross Court Coverage.” This will be the last year of this format with all fourth-round matches on one day as there will be matches on the “middle Sunday.”

With “Cross Court Coverage” the first three days of the second week, ESPN starts at 8 a.m. ET, focusing on Centre Court. Meanwhile, ESPN2 will cover other courts beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday (8 a.m. on July 9 and 10).

Top Storylines

Both Djokovic and Federer look to add to their amazing resumes. The top-seeded Serb hopes to tie Federer and Nadal for the men’s record of 20 Major crowns. Also, a win in London would give him three quarters of the calendar year Grand Slam heading to New York for the US Open later this summer. The Swiss – a month from turning 40 and the oldest man to reach the fourth round since 40-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1975 – seeks to break the tie with Nadal at 20 Majors and extend his Wimbledon record to nine trophies.

The American trio hoping for big things:

The youngest player in the draw who announced her presence at Wimbledon two years ago, 17-year-old #20 Coco Gauff hasn’t dropped a set in reaching the Round of 16. She will face #25 Angelique Kerber, who counts the 2018 Wimbledon championship among her three Major titles.

Quickly rising in the rankings to much acclaim, Sebastian Korda will celebrate his 21st birthday by playing #25 Karen Khachanov. Their match is first on Court 18 starting at 6 a.m.

#23 Madison Keys, long one of the top Americans but who only once has gone as far as the Wimbledon quarterfinals, will square off against Viktorija Golubic, 28 from Switzerland. It is the second match on Court 18.

Reflective of the wide-open women’s field of late, four of the 16 ladies playing Monday are making their Wimbledon main draw debut: #14 Barbora Krejcikova, 18-year-old Brit Emma Raducanu ranked #338, #18 Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova.

Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court

Centre Court on ESPN will start at 8 a.m. with Djokovic against Christian Garin, a 25-year-old from Chile. That will be followed by the Gauff-Kerber match. Then Federer will take the court to play #23 Lorenzo Sonego, a 26-year-old from Italy.

Action on No. 1 Court begins at 8 a.m. on ESPN2 and will be headlined by a meeting of French Open champions, #1 Ash Barty (2019) and #14 Krejcikova (2021). Next on will be #4 Alexander Zverev playing the young Canadian #16 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The third match will be a battle of unseeded players, Raducanu and Ajla Tomljanovic, 28 and a citizen of Australia.

ESPN+: More Round of 16

ESPN+ will offer 14 courts starting at 6 a.m.: 3-12 and 14-17. This includes:

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Rybakina, first on Court 3.

#8 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. #10 Denis Shapavalov, second on Court 3.

The matches on Court 12: #7 Matteo Berrettini vs. Ilya Ivashka, #8 Karolina Pliskova vs. Samsanova and #19 Karolina Muchova vs. Paula Badosa.

Gentlemen’s Round of 16

#1 Novak Djokovic vs. Christian Garin

#2 Danill Medvedev vs. #14 Hubert Herkacz

#4 Alexander Zverev vs. #16 Felix Auger-Aliassime

#5 Andrey Rublev vs. Martin Fucsovics

#6 Roger Federer vs. #23 Lorenzo Sonego

#7 Matteo Berrettini vs. Ilya Ivashka

#8 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. #10 Denis Shapavalov

#25 Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda

Ladies’ Round of 16

#1 Ash Barty vs. #14 Barbora Krejcikova

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #18 Elena Rybakina

#7 Iga Swiatek vs. #21 Ons Jabeur

#8 Karolina Pliskova vs. Liudmila Samsanova

#19 Karolina Muchova vs. Paula Badosa

#20 Coco Gauff vs. #25 Angelique Kerber

#23 Madison Keys vs. Viktorija Golubic

Emma Raducanu vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

