ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2021 fall sports schedule which includes over 70 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN networks. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry more than 200 ACC events.

The regular season games include:

24 women’s soccer games

21 volleyball matches

15 men’s soccer games

12 field hockey games

The action gets started on Sunday, Aug. 22, with a women’s soccer tripleheader. No. 3 North Carolina hosts No. 13 Arkansas at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Indiana at Notre Dame at 4 p.m., and High Point at Wake Forest at 7 p.m. ACCN’s men’s soccer coverage begins on Thursday, Aug. 26 with No. 3 Pitt hosting Duquesne at 8 p.m., while field hockey on ACCN opens with a matchup between Virginia and Towson on Sunday, Sept. 5 at noon.

Sunday’s Best

Returning for the 2021 fall season, ACCN will showcase eight straight Sundays of marquee field hockey, women’s soccer and volleyball matchups beginning Sunday, Sept. 5. Sunday’s Best on ACCN will showcase the incredible ACC women’s sport programs that have combined to win 39 NCAA Fall Championships, including reigning NCAA Field Hockey Champion North Carolina and two-time national player of the year Erin Matson. Along with UNC field hockey, 21-time national championship North Carolina women’s soccer, three-time champion Notre Dame and two-time champ Florida State will total five appearances on Sunday’s this fall. Additional women’s soccer and volleyball matches will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

TGIF Men’s Soccer

Friday nights on ACCN belong to ACC men’s soccer again this season with the lineup highlighted by six Friday night conference matchups. ACC men’s soccer has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success with the league winning eight NCAA titles since the turn of the century – the most of any conference, and consistently placing the most teams in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship each season.

ACC Field Hockey on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Sep. 5 Noon Towson at Virginia ACCN 2 p.m. Maryland at Duke ACCN Sun, Sep. 12 Noon JMU at Wake Forest ACCN Fri, Sep. 17 5 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACCN Sun, Sep. 19 Noon UMass at Wake Forest ACCN 2 p.m. Iowa at Louisville ACCN Fri, Oct. 1 4 p.m. North Carolina at Syracuse ACCN Mon, Oct. 4 7 p.m. Miami (OH) at Louisville ACCN Sun, Oct. 10 3 p.m. Liberty at North Carolina ACCN Fri, Oct. 15 5 p.m. North Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN Fri, Oct. 22 5 p.m. Duke at Boston College ACCN Fri, Oct. 29 3 p.m. Syracuse at Louisville ACCN

ACC Men’s Soccer on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Aug. 26 8 p.m. Duquesne at Pitt ACCN Sun, Aug. 29 7 p.m. Bucknell at Wake Forest ACCN Mon, Aug. 30 5:30 p.m. Boston University at Boston College ACCN Mon, Sep. 6 7 p.m. USF at Clemson ACCN Tue, Sep. 7 7:30 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACCN Tue, Sep. 14 7 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame ACCN Fri, Sep. 17 7 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Sep. 19 7 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACCN Fri, Oct. 1 6 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Oct. 3 7 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACCN Fri, Oct. 8 7 p.m. NC State at Syracuse ACCN Tue, Oct. 12 7 p.m. Davidson at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Oct. 15 7 p.m. North Carolina at Louisville ACCN Fri, Oct. 22 7 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACCN Fri, Oct. 29 7 p.m. Louisville at Clemson ACCN

ACC Women’s Soccer on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Aug. 22 1 p.m. Arkansas at North Carolina ACCN 4 p.m. Indiana at Notre Dame ACCN 7 p.m. High Point at Wake Forest ACCN Thu, Aug. 26 4:30 p.m. Niagara at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Aug. 29 1 p.m. South Carolina at NC State ACCN Thu, Sep. 9 6 p.m. South Carolina at Clemson ACCN 8 p.m. Penn State at Virginia ACCN Sun, Sep. 12 2 p.m. USF at Miami ACCN Thu, Sep. 16 8 p.m. Pitt at Clemson ACCN Thu, Sep. 23 6 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse ACCN 8 p.m. Pitt at Florida State ACCN Sun, Sep. 26 3 p.m. Pitt at Miami ACCN 5 p.m. Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Oct. 3 1 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina ACCN Thu, Oct. 7 6 p.m. NC State at Duke ACCN 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Clemson ACCN Sun, Oct. 10 1 p.m. North Carolina at Boston College ACCN 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Oct. 17 3 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia ACCN Thu, Oct. 21 6 p.m. Boston College at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. Florida State at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Oct. 24 2 p.m. Florida State at Duke ACCN Thu, Oct. 28 5 p.m. Duke at Louisville ACCN Thu, Oct. 28 7 p.m. Virginia at Florida State ACCN

ACC Volleyball on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Sep. 15 8 p.m. Georgia State at Clemson ACCN Wed, Sep. 22 8 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACCN Sun, Sep. 26 1 p.m. Miami at Notre Dame ACCN Wed, Sep. 29 8 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN Fri, Oct. 1 8 p.m. North Carolina at Miami ACCN Sun, Oct. 3 3 p.m. Duke at Virginia ACCN Wed, Oct. 6 8 p.m. Florida State at Miami ACCN Fri, Oct. 8 5 p.m. Clemson at Pitt ACCN Wed, Oct. 13 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN Sun, Oct. 17 1 p.m. Pitt at Florida State ACCN Wed, Oct. 20 8 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Oct. 24 Noon Pitt at Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at NC State ACCN Fri, Oct. 29 5 p.m. Notre Dame at Duke ACCN Fri, Nov. 12 TBA North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN Mon, Nov. 15 7 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame ACCN Fri, Nov. 19 2 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ACCN TBA Pitt at Georgia Tech ACCN Wed, Nov. 24 3 p.m. Wake Forest at Miami ACCN TBA Louisville at Pitt ACCN Fri, Nov. 26 1 p.m. Virginia at Boston College ACCN

