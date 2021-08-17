ACC Network to Present Extensive Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall
- Over 70 events slated for ACCN
- Sunday’s Best Features Strong Schedule of Women’s Sports
- Friday Nights Belong to Men’s Soccer
- Additional 200-Plus Events on ACCNX
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2021 fall sports schedule which includes over 70 field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN networks. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry more than 200 ACC events.
The regular season games include:
- 24 women’s soccer games
- 21 volleyball matches
- 15 men’s soccer games
- 12 field hockey games
The action gets started on Sunday, Aug. 22, with a women’s soccer tripleheader. No. 3 North Carolina hosts No. 13 Arkansas at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Indiana at Notre Dame at 4 p.m., and High Point at Wake Forest at 7 p.m. ACCN’s men’s soccer coverage begins on Thursday, Aug. 26 with No. 3 Pitt hosting Duquesne at 8 p.m., while field hockey on ACCN opens with a matchup between Virginia and Towson on Sunday, Sept. 5 at noon.
Sunday’s Best
Returning for the 2021 fall season, ACCN will showcase eight straight Sundays of marquee field hockey, women’s soccer and volleyball matchups beginning Sunday, Sept. 5. Sunday’s Best on ACCN will showcase the incredible ACC women’s sport programs that have combined to win 39 NCAA Fall Championships, including reigning NCAA Field Hockey Champion North Carolina and two-time national player of the year Erin Matson. Along with UNC field hockey, 21-time national championship North Carolina women’s soccer, three-time champion Notre Dame and two-time champ Florida State will total five appearances on Sunday’s this fall. Additional women’s soccer and volleyball matches will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
TGIF Men’s Soccer
Friday nights on ACCN belong to ACC men’s soccer again this season with the lineup highlighted by six Friday night conference matchups. ACC men’s soccer has enjoyed unprecedented levels of success with the league winning eight NCAA titles since the turn of the century – the most of any conference, and consistently placing the most teams in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship each season.
ACC Field Hockey on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Sep. 5
|Noon
|Towson at Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Maryland at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 12
|Noon
|JMU at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Fri, Sep. 17
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 19
|Noon
|UMass at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Iowa at Louisville
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 1
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Mon, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 10
|3 p.m.
|Liberty at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 15
|5 p.m.
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 22
|5 p.m.
|Duke at Boston College
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 29
|3 p.m.
|Syracuse at Louisville
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Soccer on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Aug. 26
|8 p.m.
|Duquesne at Pitt
|ACCN
|Sun, Aug. 29
|7 p.m.
|Bucknell at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Mon, Aug. 30
|5:30 p.m.
|Boston University at Boston College
|ACCN
|Mon, Sep. 6
|7 p.m.
|USF at Clemson
|ACCN
|Tue, Sep. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Louisville
|ACCN
|Tue, Sep. 14
|7 p.m.
|Michigan State at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Fri, Sep. 17
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 19
|7 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 1
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Tue, Oct. 12
|7 p.m.
|Davidson at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 15
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Louisville
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 22
|7 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 29
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Clemson
|ACCN
ACC Women’s Soccer on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Aug. 22
|1 p.m.
|Arkansas at North Carolina
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Indiana at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|High Point at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, Aug. 26
|4:30 p.m.
|Niagara at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Aug. 29
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina at NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Sep. 9
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at Clemson
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Penn State at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 12
|2 p.m.
|USF at Miami
|ACCN
|Thu, Sep. 16
|8 p.m.
|Pitt at Clemson
|ACCN
|Thu, Sep. 23
|6 p.m.
|Louisville at Syracuse
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Pitt at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 26
|3 p.m.
|Pitt at Miami
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 3
|1 p.m.
|Virginia at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 7
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Duke
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 10
|1 p.m.
|North Carolina at Boston College
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 17
|3 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Virginia
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 21
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Pitt
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 24
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 28
|5 p.m.
|Duke at Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, Oct. 28
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Florida State
|ACCN
ACC Volleyball on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Sep. 15
|8 p.m.
|Georgia State at Clemson
|ACCN
|Wed, Sep. 22
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Sep. 26
|1 p.m.
|Miami at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, Sep. 29
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at Pitt
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 1
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 3
|3 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 6
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 8
|5 p.m.
|Clemson at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 13
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 17
|1 p.m.
|Pitt at Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, Oct. 20
|8 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Oct. 24
|Noon
|Pitt at Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Duke at NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, Oct. 29
|5 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Duke
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 12
|TBA
|North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 15
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 19
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|TBA
|Pitt at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 24
|3 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Miami
|ACCN
|TBA
|Louisville at Pitt
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 26
|1 p.m.
|Virginia at Boston College
|ACCN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.
