Dana White’s Contender Series Returns to ESPN+ August 31

Dana White’s Contender Series returns for a fifth season on August 31 at 8 p.m ET exclusively on ESPN+. The series will air live from the state-of-the-art UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through November 2 exclusively on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects will compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez, who will be the first non-champion woman in UFC history to headline multiple events in a calendar year.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode One Fights:

Welterweight Bout – Leonardo “Puppy” Damiani vs. AJ “The Ghost” Fletcher

Flyweight Bout – Victor “El Magnifico” Altamirano vs. Carlos “The Cannon” Candelario

Featherweight Bout – Joanderson “Turbano” Brito vs. Diego Lopes

Light Heavyweight Bout – Matheus “Buffa” Scheffel vs. Azamat “The Professional” Murzakanov

UFC Rise of the Contenders, a 30-minute series recap of seasons one through four of Dana White’s Contender Series, airs on ESPN2 on Saturday, September 11 at 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. showcasing some of the best and brightest prospects from UFC. Rise of the Contenders highlights the background of the Contender Series, UFC headliners the show has produced, and how the series fits into the overall plan to identify and develop future UFC athletes.

