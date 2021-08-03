ESPN Doubleheader: the 2020 and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremonies Air Live This Weekend

First-Ballot Hall of Famers include Peyton Manning, Troy Polamalu, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson

ESPN’s 25-Year Veteran Host Suzy Kolber Leads Coverage from Canton, Ohio, with Monday Night Football Analyst Louis Riddick and Senior NFL Insider Chris Mortensen

ESPN’s Chris Berman Emcees Enshrinement Ceremonies for 21st Year

ESPN’s 26-year history of documenting Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremonies continues this weekend with a pair of prime time presentations honoring the classes of 2020 and 2021. Live coverage begins Saturday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. (class of 2020), and Sunday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. (class of 2021), all on ESPN and streaming live on the ESPN App.

The class of 2020 will be celebrated Saturday evening and includes NFL heroes of the game Troy Polamalu (Steelers), Steve Atwater (Broncos, Jets), Isaac Bruce (Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 49ers), Steve Hutchinson (Seahawks, Vikings, Titans) and Edgerrin James (Colts, Cardinals, Seahawks) – as well as a centennial slate of enshrinees elected by a blue-ribbon panel during the NFL’s 100th season. Among them: former NFL coaches Bill Cowher (Steelers) and Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys, Dolphins), former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol of NFL Films.

Headlining Sunday’s coverage, the class of 2021 includes NFL stars Peyton Manning (Colts, Broncos), Calvin Johnson (Lions), Charles Woodson (Oakland Raiders, Packers), Alan Faneca (Steelers, Jets, Cardinals), Drew Pearson (Cowboys) and John Lynch (Buccaneers, Broncos) – now the 49ers general manager, coach Tom Flores (Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, Seahawks) and former Steelers scout Bill Nunn.

ESPN’s 25-year veteran host Suzy Kolber will anchor the weekend telecasts from Canton, Ohio, with Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick and Senior NFL Insider and 2016 Dick McCann Award winner Chris Mortensen. ESPN’s Chris Berman, who was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2010, will emcee the Enshrinement Ceremonies for the 21st year.

ESPN Radio will also broadcast the enshrinees’ speeches and share insights from special guests throughout its weekend lineup.

Additionally, national correspondent Sal Paolantonio will provide reports from the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5, and ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters are covering Enshrinement Week for ESPN.com. Highlights:

Aug. 2: NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer sits down with legendary coach Jimmy Johnson, who discusses his speech following the Cowboys’ 1992 NFC Championship Game win and the catchphrase the franchise trademarked in 2016. Former Cowboys star Darren Woodson and Nate Newton share their favorite stories about being in far-off places and having people say it to them.

NFL Nation reporter sits down with legendary coach Jimmy Johnson, who discusses his speech following the Cowboys’ 1992 NFC Championship Game win and the catchphrase the franchise trademarked in 2016. Former Cowboys star Darren Woodson and Nate Newton share their favorite stories about being in far-off places and having people say it to them. Aug. 3: NFL Nation reporters Paul Gutierrez and Rob Demovsky chronicle the various stages of Charles Woodson’s career from Hall of Fame talent to NFL legend.

NFL Nation reporters and chronicle the various stages of Charles Woodson’s career from Hall of Fame talent to NFL legend. Aug. 4: NFL Nation reporter Jeff Legwold , who will cover the Enshrinements in Canton, Ohio, examines how Peyton Manning became a trendsetting play-caller at the line scrimmage. The story includes insights from Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Bill Polian, Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay, veteran NFL coaches Jim Caldwell and Clyde Christensen and ESPN NFL analysts Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan.

NFL Nation reporter , who will cover the Enshrinements in Canton, Ohio, examines how Peyton Manning became a trendsetting play-caller at the line scrimmage. The story includes insights from Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Bill Polian, Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay, veteran NFL coaches Jim Caldwell and Clyde Christensen and ESPN NFL analysts Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan. Aug. 5: NFL Nation reporter Brooke Pryor goes in-depth on safety Troy Polamalu and his former coach Bill Cowher, who drafted him and are now the first player-coach duo to go into the Hall of Fame together. Plus, Manning weighs in on what made Polamalu such a frustrating player to face.

NFL Nation reporter goes in-depth on safety Troy Polamalu and his former coach Bill Cowher, who drafted him and are now the first player-coach duo to go into the Hall of Fame together. Plus, Manning weighs in on what made Polamalu such a frustrating player to face. Aug. 6: With some help from those who witnessed the performance, NFL Nation reporter Eric Woodyard details Calvin Johnson’s 329-yard game vs. the Cowboys.

With some help from those who witnessed the performance, NFL Nation reporter details Calvin Johnson’s 329-yard game vs. the Cowboys. Aug. 7: Legwold provides coverage of the modern-era players for the 2020 class, including Polamalu, safety Steve Atwater, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, guard Steve Hutchinson and running back Edgerrin James. Others to be enshrined in the centennial class include Cowher, J. Johnson, wide receiver Harold Carmichael, offensive linemen Jimbo Covert, Winston Hill and Duke Slater; safeties Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris and Donnie Shell and defensive linemen Alex Karras, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle. Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young will also be enshrined as part of the centennial class.

provides coverage of the modern-era players for the 2020 class, including Polamalu, safety Steve Atwater, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, guard Steve Hutchinson and running back Edgerrin James. Others to be enshrined in the centennial class include Cowher, J. Johnson, wide receiver Harold Carmichael, offensive linemen Jimbo Covert, Winston Hill and Duke Slater; safeties Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris and Donnie Shell and defensive linemen Alex Karras, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle. Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young will also be enshrined as part of the centennial class. Aug. 8: Legwold will also have coverage of Manning’s enshrinement into the 2021 class, along with Woodson, C. Johnson, current San Francisco 49ers general manager and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos defensive back John Lynch, and former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca. Also included in the Class of 2021 is former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson, who was elected as a senior inductee, and former Steelers scout/personnel executive Bill Nunn, who will be posthumously enshrined in the contributor category. Former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks coach Tom Flores, the lone candidate in the new coach category this year, will also be enshrined.

ESPN will also surround Enshrinement Weekend with unique programming highlighting the 2020 and 2021 classes. This includes encores of memorable games, Super Bowl highlights and multiple editions of the ESPN+ original series Peyton’s Places.

ESPN’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Programming Lineup:

Date Time (ET) Event/Show Network(s) Sat, Aug 7 Noon-1:30 p.m. 1995 AFC Championship (Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh) ESPN2 1:30-3:30 p.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: 1992 NFC Championship (Detroit vs. Washington) ESPN2 6:30-10:30 p.m. Class of 2020 Enshrinement ESPN Sun, Aug 8 8-9 a.m. NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 NFC Wild Card (Detroit vs. Dallas) ESPN2 9-9:30 a.m. Super Bowl XXXVII Highlights (Tampa Bay vs. Oakland) ESPN2 9:30-11 a.m. Super Bowl XLV Highlights (Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay) ESPN2 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NFL’s Greatest Games 2006 AFC Championship (New England vs. Indianapolis) ESPN2 12:30-1 p.m. Super Bowl XLI Highlights (Indianapolis vs. Chicago) ESPN2 4-6 p.m. Peyton’s Places

Season 1 Episodes 22 & 30, Season 2 Compilation Shows ESPN 7-10:30 p.m. Class of 2021 Enshrinement ESPN

– 30 –