ESPN+ Fan Access: Live Q&A with UFC’s Dustin Poirier

1 UFC lightweight contender will answer fans’ questions tonight 8/24, exclusively on ESPN+

Previous events featured Dana White, Chris Paul, Teofimo Lopez, ESPN NFL Insiders, more

Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers, Dustin Poirier, the UFC’s No. 1 lightweight contender, will answer questions from fans live tonight at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN+ Fan Access events give ESPN+ subscribers exclusive, live access to watch parties, virtual panel discussions and Q&A’s with the top athletes and sports figures who headline the most exciting live events and original content on ESPN+.

Poirier is fresh off his stunning victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 last month, his second huge win over the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion in less than six months. Although he earned an interim lightweight title when he beat Max Holloway at UFC 236, Poirier is hungry to challenge current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to earn his first true UFC championship.

Who: Top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, with UFC host Laura Sanko | Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers

What: ESPN+ Fan Access Q&A | An opportunity for ESPN+ subscribers to ask questions of top athletes and sports figures

When: Tuesday, August 24, at 8 p.m. ET | On-demand replay available to stream on ESPN+ on Wednesday, August 25

Where: Live, exclusive access for ESPN+ subscribers: Dustin Poirer Q&A

Why: A benefit available only to ESPN+ subscribers in addition to the exclusive live events and original content on ESPN+ and premium articles on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

Previous ESPN+ Fan Access guests include UFC president Dana White, NBA all-star and entrepreneur Chris Paul, unified lightweight boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez, UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, ESPN NFL Insiders and analysts including Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Ryan Clark, and more.

