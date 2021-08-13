ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: New York Yankees Visit Oakland Athletics on August 29

ESPN today announced its Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell game selection for August 29: the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will visit the Oakland Athletics and Matt Olson at 7 p.m. ET. Entering play on August 13, the Athletics lead the American League Wild Card race with the Yankees two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second spot. ESPN will exclusively televise the 2021 American League Wild Card Game this October.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the telecast. Sunday Night Baseball is available on ESPN, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Additionally, Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball on August 29 with a one-hour pregame show hosted by Karl Ravech and featuring analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian. Reporter Jeff Passan will also contribute reports and updates.

On deck: ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell telecast for August 15 will feature the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and projected starting pitcher Max Scherzer vs. the New York Mets and Pete Alonso at 7 p.m. On Sunday, August 22, ESPN will televise the MLB Little League Classic presented by Geico on Sunday Night Baseball from Williamsport, Pa. The Los Angeles Angels will play the Cleveland Indians.

-30-