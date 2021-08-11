Little League Softball World Series Begins August 11 on ESPN

ESPN Platforms to Carry Every Game from Greenville, N.C.

The 2021 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C., launches on August 11 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU and ESPN+ will carry all the action leading up to the Little League Softball World Series Championship on Wednesday, August 18, at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The 2021 tournament is formatted with two pools of five teams, with the playing pools named in celebration of legends of the game—Jennie Finch and ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza. ESPN+ will stream all pool-play games.

Jennie Finch Pool: Central A (Missouri), East A (New York), Southeast A (Virginia), Southwest B (Texas), West B (Arizona)

Central A (Missouri), East A (New York), Southeast A (Virginia), Southwest B (Texas), West B (Arizona) Jessica Mendoza Pool: Southwest A (Oklahoma), West A (Nevada), East B (New Jersey), Central B (Indiana), Southeast B (North Carolina)

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPNU will televise the single-elimination segment of the tournament starting Monday, August 16, at 10 a.m. The Little League Softball World Series commentary team includes play-by-play commentators Tiffany Greene, Matt Schick and Courtney Lyle, analysts Jenny Dalton-Hill, Madison Shipman and Michele Smith, and reporter Kris Budden.

For a full schedule of games, visit the Little League website and ESPN Press Room.

On Deck:

Little League Baseball Region Tournament action continues on ESPN platforms through Saturday, August 14. Every region tournament championship game will be televised on ESPN or ABC. ESPN’s Little League Baseball coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+ is presented by T-Mobile.

ESPN begins its Little League Baseball World Series coverage from Williamsport, Pa., on August 19, culminating with the Little League World Series Championship on Sunday, August 29, on ABC. ESPN’s Little League coverage will also include the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, August 22, as the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani play the Cleveland Indians and José Ramírez on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. More information on coverage plans will be provided in the coming weeks.

Upcoming Little League Softball and Baseball Schedule:

Little League Softball World Series:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network Wed, Aug 11 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 1 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 2 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 3 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 4 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ Thu, Aug 12 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 5 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 6 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 7 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 8 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ Fri, Aug 13 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 9 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 10 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 11 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 12 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ Sat, Aug 14 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 13 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 14 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 15 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 16 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ Sun, Aug 15 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 17 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 18 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 19 Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN+ 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 20 Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN+ Mon, Aug 16 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 21 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 22 Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN2 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 23 Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN2 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 24 Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPNNEWS Tue, Aug 17 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Semi 1 Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN2 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Semi 2 Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN2 Wed, Aug 18 5 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Final Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN

Little League Baseball Region Tournament:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network Wed, Aug 11 11 a.m. Midwest Game 9 Jim Barbar ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 7 Mark Brown ESPN+ 2 p.m. Great Lakes Game 7 Jim Barbar ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southeast Championship Game 14 Anish Shroff, Gregg Olson ESPN 4 p.m. New England Game 7 Doug Sherman ESPN+ 7 p.m. West Game 7 Trey Bender ESPN+ 10 p.m. Northwest Game 7 Eric Rothman ESPN+ Thu, Aug 12 11 a.m. Midwest Game 10 Semifinal 1 Clay Matvick, Chris Burke ESPN 1 p.m. New England Game 8 Semifinal 1 Mike Morgan, David Dellducci ESPN 3 p.m. West Game 8 Semifinal 1 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson ESPN 5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 8 Semifinal 1 Clay Matvick, Chris Burke ESPN 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 8 Semifinal 1 Sam Ravech, Xavier Scruggs ESPN 9 p.m. Northwest Game 8 Semifinal 1 John Schriffen, Jessica Mendoza ESPN Fri, Aug 13 11 a.m. Midwest Game 11 Semifinal 2 Clay Matvick, Chris Burke ESPN 1 p.m. New England Game 9 Semifinal 2 Mike Morgan, David Dellducci ESPN 3 p.m. West Game 9 Semifinal 2 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson ESPN 5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 9 Semifinal 2 Clay Matvick, Chris Burke ESPN 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 9 Semifinal 2 Sam Ravech, Xavier Scruggs ESPN 9 p.m. Northwest Game 9 Semifinal 2 John Schriffen, Jessica Mendoza ESPN Sat, Aug 14 10 a.m. Midwest Championship Game 12 Clay Matvick, Chris Burke ESPN 12 p.m. New England Championship Game 10 Mike Morgan, David Dellducci ESPN 2 p.m. West Championship Game 10 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson ABC 4 p.m. Great Lakes Championship Game 10 Clay Matvick, Chris Burke ESPN 6 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Championship Game 10 Sam Ravech, Xavier Scruggs ESPN 8 p.m. Northwest Championship Game 10 John Schriffen, Jessica Mendoza ESPN

