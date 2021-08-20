Longhorn Network Set for Extensive Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall  

ESPN will continue its unrivaled coverage of fall collegiate sports this season with more than 400 fall sports matchups available across its networks, including Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas. Additional games will be available to stream via the ESPN App.

LHN will televise 25 Texas soccer and volleyball matches throughout the fall sports season which kicked off August 19.

Top-ranked Texas volleyball will make 14 appearances on Longhorn Network, including three against ranked opponents. The Longhorns open the season on LHN on Friday, Aug. 27 against No. 20 San Diego at 6 p.m. CT. LHN will also feature matches against No. 21 Stanford (Sept. 5), and No. 25 Notre Dame (Sept. 12). Four Big 12 foes – West Virginia, TCU, Oklahoma and Kansas State – travel to Gregory Gymnasium for back-to-back matches which will also air on LHN. Texas volleyball on Longhorn Network is presented by Wells Fargo.

Texas Volleyball on Longhorn Network Presented by Wells Fargo

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network Fri, Aug. 27 6 p.m. No. 20 San Diego at No. 1 Texas LHN Sun, Aug. 29 1 p.m. Texas-San Antonio at No. 1 Texas LHN Sun, Sept. 5 1 p.m. No. 21 Stanford at No. 1 Texas LHN Tue, Sept. 7 7 p.m. Texas State at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, Sept. 10 7 p.m. Arizona at No. 1 Texas LHN Sun, Sept. 12 1 p.m. No. 25 Notre Dame at No. 1 Texas LHN Thu, Sept. 30 8 p.m. West Virginia at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, Oct. 1 7 p.m. West Virginia at No. 1 Texas LHN Thu, Oct. 14 7 p.m. TCU at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, Oct. 15 7 p.m. TCU at No. 1 Texas LHN Thu, Nov. 11 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 1 Texas LHN Thu, Nov. 18 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, Nov. 19 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 1 Texas LHN

Texas soccer will make 11 appearances LHN during the regular season beginning with the Longhorns hosting No. 11 Georgetown on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. CT for its home opener at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field. Texas will face three additional top 25 teams on LHN, including No. 8 TCU (Sept. 30), No. 12 West Virginia (Oct. 21) and No. 16 Oklahoma State (Oct. 24) this season.

Texas Soccer on Longhorn Network

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network Sun, Aug. 29 7 p.m. No. 11 Georgetown at Texas LHN Thu, Sept. 2 7 p.m. New Mexico State at Texas LHN Thu, Sept. 9 7 p.m. Oregon at Texas LHN Sun, Sept. 12 3 p.m. Texas-Rio Grande at Texas LHN Thu, Sept. 16 7 p.m. Samford at Texas LHN Sun, Sept. 19 1 p.m. SIU-Edwardsville at Texas LHN Thu, Sept. 30 6 p.m. No. 8 TCU at Texas LHN Sun, Oct. 3 1 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas LHN Fri, Oct. 8 7 p.m. Iowa State at Texas LHN Thu, Oct. 21 7 p.m. No. 12 West Virginia at Texas LHN Sun, Oct. 24 1 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma State at Texas LHN

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.