Longhorn Network Set for Extensive Soccer and Volleyball Coverage This Fall
ESPN will continue its unrivaled coverage of fall collegiate sports this season with more than 400 fall sports matchups available across its networks, including Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas. Additional games will be available to stream via the ESPN App.
LHN will televise 25 Texas soccer and volleyball matches throughout the fall sports season which kicked off August 19.
Top-ranked Texas volleyball will make 14 appearances on Longhorn Network, including three against ranked opponents. The Longhorns open the season on LHN on Friday, Aug. 27 against No. 20 San Diego at 6 p.m. CT. LHN will also feature matches against No. 21 Stanford (Sept. 5), and No. 25 Notre Dame (Sept. 12). Four Big 12 foes – West Virginia, TCU, Oklahoma and Kansas State – travel to Gregory Gymnasium for back-to-back matches which will also air on LHN. Texas volleyball on Longhorn Network is presented by Wells Fargo.
Texas Volleyball on Longhorn Network Presented by Wells Fargo
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, Aug. 27
|6 p.m.
|No. 20 San Diego at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Aug. 29
|1 p.m.
|Texas-San Antonio at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Sept. 5
|1 p.m.
|No. 21 Stanford at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Tue, Sept. 7
|7 p.m.
|Texas State at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Sept. 10
|7 p.m.
|Arizona at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Sept. 12
|1 p.m.
|No. 25 Notre Dame at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Sept. 30
|8 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Oct. 1
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Oct. 14
|7 p.m.
|TCU at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Oct. 15
|7 p.m.
|TCU at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Nov. 11
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Nov. 12
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Nov. 18
|7 p.m.
|Kansas State at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Nov. 19
|7 p.m.
|Kansas State at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
Texas soccer will make 11 appearances LHN during the regular season beginning with the Longhorns hosting No. 11 Georgetown on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. CT for its home opener at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field. Texas will face three additional top 25 teams on LHN, including No. 8 TCU (Sept. 30), No. 12 West Virginia (Oct. 21) and No. 16 Oklahoma State (Oct. 24) this season.
Texas Soccer on Longhorn Network
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, Aug. 29
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Georgetown at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Sept. 2
|7 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Sept. 9
|7 p.m.
|Oregon at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Sept. 12
|3 p.m.
|Texas-Rio Grande at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Sept. 16
|7 p.m.
|Samford at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Sept. 19
|1 p.m.
|SIU-Edwardsville at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Sept. 30
|6 p.m.
|No. 8 TCU at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Oct. 3
|1 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|Iowa State at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Oct. 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 West Virginia at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Oct. 24
|1 p.m.
|No. 16 Oklahoma State at Texas
|LHN
About Longhorn Network
ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.