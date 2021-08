More Than 60 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Matchups Set for SEC Network and ESPNU in 2021

This season, SEC Network and ESPNU will be home to more than 60 SEC women’s volleyball and soccer matches as part of ESPN’s overall dedication to collegiate fall sports.

SEC Women’s Soccer

The SEC women’s soccer schedule will feature 24 matches and kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network with Purdue at Vanderbilt. Every Thursday night will feature a new matchup on SEC Network at 7 p.m., and ESPNU will spotlight a new matchup every Sunday afternoon.

The SEC has five teams in the preseason top 25 – No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 17 South Carolina, No. 18 Vanderbilt and No. 23 Ole Miss – all of which have multiple appearances across SEC Network and ESPNU.

As in previous years, the entire SEC Soccer Championship will air on SEC Network. Full coverage details will be announced at a later date.

SEC Women’s Volleyball

The SEC women’s volleyball schedule will showcase 42 matches with Clemson at South Carolina first up on Friday, Sep. 3 at 1 p.m. Matchups will be televised weekly on SEC Network and ESPNU on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The full 2021 schedules for ESPN’s extensive coverage of collegiate soccer and volleyball will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

2021 SEC Soccer Television Schedule

*Schedules subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sun, Aug 22 2 p.m. Purdue at No. 18 Vanderbilt SEC Network 4 p.m. Nebraska at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Sep 9 7 p.m. No. 8 TCU at Alabama SEC Network Sun, Sep 12 3 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at Auburn ESPNU 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 17 South Carolina SEC Network Thu, Sep 16 7 p.m. No. 17 South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Sep 23 7 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 9 Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Sep 26 Noon Georgia at LSU ESPNU 4 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Sep 30 7 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Oct 3 1 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at Georgia ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 23 Ole Miss at Florida SEC Network Thu, Oct 7 7 p.m. Alabama at No. 13 Arkansas SEC Network Sun, Oct 10 2 p.m. Tennessee at No. 17 South Carolina ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 18 Vanderbilt SEC Network Thu, Oct 14 7 p.m. LSU at Kentucky SEC Network Sun, Oct 17 1 p. m. No. 18 Vanderbilt at No. 23 Ole Miss SEC Network 1 p.m. Florida at Auburn ESPNU Thu, Oct 21 5 p.m. Florida at Georgia ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Oct 24 1 p.m. Alabama at No. 17 South Carolina ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 18 Vanderbilt at No. 9 Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Oct 28 6 p.m. SEC Soccer Wildcard SEC Network 8 p.m. SEC Soccer Wildcard SEC Network

2021 SEC Volleyball Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, Sep 3 1 p.m. Clemson at South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Sep 5 2 p.m. Minnesota at Florida ESPNU Fri, Sep 10 8 p.m. Baylor at Florida SEC Network Sun, Sep 19 1 p.m. Stanford at Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Sep 22 8 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network 9 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn ESPNU Fri, Sep 24 8 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network Sun, Sep 26 Noon Arkansas at Tennessee SEC Network 2 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network Wed, Sep 29 8 p.m. Auburn at Tennessee SEC Network 7 p.m. Florida at Georgia ESPNU Fri, Oct 1 8 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network Sun, Oct 3 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee SEC Network 3 p.m. Alabama at Auburn ESPNU Wed, Oct 6 6 p.m. Mississippi State at Kentucky ESPNU 8 p.m Missouri at LSU SEC Network Fri, Oct 8 8 p.m. Georgia at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Oct 10 1 p.m. Florida at LSU SEC Network Wed, Oct 13 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network Fri, Oct 15 9 p.m. Kentucky at LSU SEC Network Sun, Oct 17 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss SEC Network Wed, Oct 20 8 p.m. LSU at South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida at Alabama ESPNU Fri, Oct 22 9 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky SEC Network Sun, Oct 24 Noon Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network 2 p.m. Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network 3 p.m. Tennessee at LSU ESPNU Wed, Oct 27 6 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU 8 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas SEC Network Sun, Oct 31 Noon Georgia at Alabama SEC Network Wed, Nov 3 8 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Nov 7 2 p.m. Ole Miss at Tennessee ESPNU 4 p.m. Arkansas at Alabama SEC Network Wed, Nov 10 6 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky ESPNU 9 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Nov 14 Noon Missouri at Georgia ESPNU 2 p.m. Texas A&M at Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Nov 17 8 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Nov 21 2 p.m. South Carolina at Florida SEC Network 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas SEC Network Wed, Nov 24 8 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network Fri, Nov 26 1 p.m. Florida at Kentucky SEC Network

