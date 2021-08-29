Osaka, Medvedev Headline Opening Night at US Open

Dave Nagle

Afternoon Action includes Coco Gauff, Keys-Stephens and Murray-Tsitsipas 

Djokovic Kicks off Drive for Grand Slam Tuesday Night 

Day One on ESPN+:  Halep, Azarenka, Rublev, Dimitrov, Collins and Much More 

ESPN: First Ball to Last Ball, Exclusive Daily Live Action 

130+ Hours on TV; All Matches on the ESPN App across ESPN+, ESPN3 

Opening day at the US Open will be capped by twin doubleheaders on Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 30.  On Arthur Ashe Stadium, No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka faces Marie Bouzkova followed by No. 2 Danill Medvedev playing Richard Gasquet.  Before the first match gets underway, the festivities will start with an Opening Ceremony celebrating Broadway’s comeback with a Moulin Rouge! The Musical performance. Meanwhile, on Louis Armstrong Stadium, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka squares off against Nina Stojanovic and No. 18 Roberto Batista Agut will take on Nick Kyrgios.  

Earlier in the day on ESPN (starting at noon), top matches include 17-year-old American No. 21 Coco Gauff vs. Magda Linette (third match on Armstrong), a rematch of the 2017 US Open Championship when unseeded Americans Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens (who won that title) square off (noon on Ashe), and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. 2012 US Open winner Andy Murray (second on Ashe). 

A number of notable names will play on ESPN+, starting at 11 a.m.  Key players in action include a pair of two-time Major champions – No. 12 Simona Halep (vs. Camila Georgi, first on Grandstand) and No. 18 Victoria Azarenka (vs. Tereza Martincova, fourth on Grandstand), No. 5 Andrey Rublev (vs. 42-year-old, 6’11” Ivo Karlovic who has announced he is likely to retire after this event, second on Grandstand), No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov (vs. 22-year-old Californian Sam Riffice, third on Court 5) plus American No. 26 Danielle Collins, a 27-year-old from Florida who twice won the NCAA championship while at the University of Virginia (vs. Carla Saurez Navarro, second on Court 5).  

On Tuesday night, No. 1 Novak Djokovic will commence his pursuit of winning seven matches to secure his record-breaking 21st Major championship and to complete the Grand Slam in a calendar year.  The feat has not been accomplished by a man in 52 years, since Rod Laver in 1969.  The Serb’s first-round opponent is Holger Rune of Denmark.  

Upcoming Schedule  

Date  Time (ET)  Event  Network(s) 
Mon Aug 30 – Wed Sep 8  11 a.m.  US Open – up to 16 courts   ESPN+, ESPN3 
Sep 9 – 12    Noon  US Open – 12 courts in action  ESPN+, ESPN3 

 
       
Mon Aug 30  11 a.m.  US Open First Round  ESPN Deportes 
Noon  US Open First Round  ESPN 
6 p.m.  US Open First Round  ESPN2  
7 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round  ESPN2 
Tue Aug 31  11 a.m.  US Open First Round  ESPN Deportes 
Noon  US Open First Round  ESPN 
7 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round  ESPN  

ESPN Deportes 
Wed Sep 1  11 a.m.  US Open Second Round  ESPN Deportes 
Noon  US Open Second Round  ESPN 
6 p.m.  US Open Second Round  ESPN2 
7 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round  ESPN2 

ESPN Deportes 

Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
