Osaka, Medvedev Headline Opening Night at US Open

Afternoon Action includes Coco Gauff, Keys-Stephens and Murray-Tsitsipas

Djokovic Kicks off Drive for Grand Slam Tuesday Night

Day One on ESPN+: Halep, Azarenka, Rublev, Dimitrov, Collins and Much More

ESPN: First Ball to Last Ball, Exclusive Daily Live Action

130+ Hours on TV; All Matches on the ESPN App across ESPN+, ESPN3

Opening day at the US Open will be capped by twin doubleheaders on Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 30. On Arthur Ashe Stadium, No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka faces Marie Bouzkova followed by No. 2 Danill Medvedev playing Richard Gasquet. Before the first match gets underway, the festivities will start with an Opening Ceremony celebrating Broadway’s comeback with a Moulin Rouge! The Musical performance. Meanwhile, on Louis Armstrong Stadium, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka squares off against Nina Stojanovic and No. 18 Roberto Batista Agut will take on Nick Kyrgios.

Earlier in the day on ESPN (starting at noon), top matches include 17-year-old American No. 21 Coco Gauff vs. Magda Linette (third match on Armstrong), a rematch of the 2017 US Open Championship when unseeded Americans Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens (who won that title) square off (noon on Ashe), and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. 2012 US Open winner Andy Murray (second on Ashe).

A number of notable names will play on ESPN+, starting at 11 a.m. Key players in action include a pair of two-time Major champions – No. 12 Simona Halep (vs. Camila Georgi, first on Grandstand) and No. 18 Victoria Azarenka (vs. Tereza Martincova, fourth on Grandstand), No. 5 Andrey Rublev (vs. 42-year-old, 6’11” Ivo Karlovic who has announced he is likely to retire after this event, second on Grandstand), No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov (vs. 22-year-old Californian Sam Riffice, third on Court 5) plus American No. 26 Danielle Collins, a 27-year-old from Florida who twice won the NCAA championship while at the University of Virginia (vs. Carla Saurez Navarro, second on Court 5).

On Tuesday night, No. 1 Novak Djokovic will commence his pursuit of winning seven matches to secure his record-breaking 21st Major championship and to complete the Grand Slam in a calendar year. The feat has not been accomplished by a man in 52 years, since Rod Laver in 1969. The Serb’s first-round opponent is Holger Rune of Denmark.

Upcoming Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network(s) Mon Aug 30 – Wed Sep 8 11 a.m. US Open – up to 16 courts ESPN+, ESPN3 Sep 9 – 12 Noon US Open – 12 courts in action ESPN+, ESPN3 Mon Aug 30 11 a.m. US Open First Round ESPN Deportes Noon US Open First Round ESPN 6 p.m. US Open First Round ESPN2 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round ESPN2 Tue Aug 31 11 a.m. US Open First Round ESPN Deportes Noon US Open First Round ESPN 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round ESPN ESPN Deportes Wed Sep 1 11 a.m. US Open Second Round ESPN Deportes Noon US Open Second Round ESPN 6 p.m. US Open Second Round ESPN2 7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round ESPN2 ESPN Deportes

