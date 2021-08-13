Professional Fighters League Welterweights and Lightweights Square off in First Playoff Event on Friday, Aug. 13

Explosive Battle Between Rory MacDonald and Ray Cooper III headline first PFL Playoff event

PFL 7 airs live on Friday, August 13, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) then the action continues on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) at 9 p.m. ET

August is PFL’s Month with Three Win-Or-Go-Home Playoff Events as Final Four Fighters in Each Division Square off to Punch their Ticket for a Spot in one of Six Million-Dollar World Championship Bouts

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, is set for its first Playoff event this Friday, August 13 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Fighters across the welterweight and lightweight divisions will look to make it out of the final four and move one step closer to becoming a PFL champion and capturing $1 million in prize money.

PFL 7 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) then the action continues on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) at 9 p.m. ET.

Welterweight division leaders Rory MacDonald and Ray Cooper III, two of the best welterweight fighters in the world, will battle in the highly anticipated main event. Magomed Magomedkerimov comes in as the four seed in the division and will look to follow up on his 2018 PFL welterweight championship when he takes on Sadibou Sy.

The lightweight division will see the one seed and 2019 PFL lightweight runner-up Loik Radzhabov match up with the four seed, Alexander Martinez, who will make his PFL Playoff debut. Not to be overlooked is the matchup between boxing crossover sensation Clay Collard who will take on Raush Manfio. Collard and Manfio come into the playoffs as the respective two and three seeds in the division.

In the playoffs, fighters compete to punch their ticket to the 2021 PFL world championship, the biggest night in MMA – 6 title fights in one night, the winner of each earns $1 million. 60 fighters started the season – only 24 remain in the hunt for the championship.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall of Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian.

Full Card:

ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Ray Cooper III

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy

Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio

Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez

ESPN+ Card

Gleison Tibau vs. Micah Terrill

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Darrell Horcher

Brett Cooper vs. Tyler Hill

Magomed Umalatov vs. Leandro Silva

Kyron Bowen vs. Michael Lombardo

Hopeton Stewart vs. Elvin Espinoza

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. The 2021 PFL Season began with 60 fighters in six weight divisions. The Playoffs commence with 24 fighters competing for 12 spots in the Championship event and one of six $1 million title purses. All PFL 2021 Playoff events are live in primetime on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S., as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@PFLMMA), and Facebook (/PFLmma).