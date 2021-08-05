UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Live Saturday on ESPN+

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane airs live from the Toyota Center in Houston this Saturday, August 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) with prelims at 8 p.m. and early prelims at 6 p.m., both on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Lewis vs. Gane on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event is for the interim heavyweight championship between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. The veteran Lewis, 36, was born in New Orleans and now lives in Houston. He has a record of 25-7. With a win Saturday, Lewis may get a matchup with the current champion, Francis Ngannou, whom he once defeated. The fast-rising Gane, 31 and from France, is undefeated in nine bouts.

In the co-main event, bantamweights Jose Aldo (29-7), a former featherweight champion, and Pedro Munhoz (19-5) will face off. Aldo picked up his first win at bantamweight in December and now looks to make it two in a row. Munhoz snapped a two-fight losing streak in February and seeks consecutive wins for the first time since 2019.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+: The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega continues with episode 11 on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m. The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 8/5 6 p.m. UFC 265 Press Conference ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube Fri., 8/6 12 p.m. UFC 265 Pre-Show presented by Toyo Tires: Lewis vs. Gane ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC 265 Ceremonial Weigh-In ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube 5:30 p.m. UFC Live 265 presented by DraftKings: Lewis vs. Gane ESPNEWS Sat., 8/7 3:30 p.m. UFC Live 265 presented by DraftKings: Lewis vs. Gane Pre-Show ABC 6 p.m. UFC 265 presented by Modelo: Lewis vs. Gane ( Early Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 265 presented by Modelo: Lewis vs. Gane (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m.* UFC 265 Post Show presented by Toyo Tires: Lewis vs. Gane ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane Co-Main Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz Undercard Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque Undercard Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill Undercard Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney 8:00 PM Feature Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev Undercard Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez Undercard Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman Undercard Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne 6:00 PM Feature Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne Undercard Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos Undercard Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto Undercard Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

