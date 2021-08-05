UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Live Saturday on ESPN+

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Live Saturday on ESPN+

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV 

Prelims at 8 p.m. ET and Early Prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

UFC Live on ABC kicks off Saturday coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET 

To sign up or purchase PPV, visit ESPNPlus.com/PPV 

UFC 265:  Lewis vs. Gane airs live from the Toyota Center in Houston this Saturday, August 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) with prelims at 8 p.m. and early prelims at 6 p.m., both on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Lewis vs. Gane on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.  

The main event is for the interim heavyweight championship between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.  The veteran Lewis, 36, was born in New Orleans and now lives in Houston.  He has a record of 25-7.  With a win Saturday, Lewis may get a matchup with the current champion, Francis Ngannou, whom he once defeated.  The fast-rising Gane, 31 and from France, is undefeated in nine bouts.   

In the co-main event, bantamweights Jose Aldo (29-7), a former featherweight champion, and Pedro Munhoz (19-5) will face off.  Aldo picked up his first win at bantamweight in December and now looks to make it two in a row. Munhoz snapped a two-fight losing streak in February and seeks consecutive wins for the first time since 2019. 

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside analysts former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.      

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ 

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+:  The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega continues with episode 11 on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m.  The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract.  How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA StoriesTUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.   

ESPN.com 

  • Real or Not:  Derrick Lewis could be the No. 1 heavyweight in the world on Saturday   
  • How Derrick Lewis nearly ended up as a pro boxer under the tutelage of George Foreman (by Mike Coppinger) 
  • Thursday:  Inside the UFC’s plans for global expansion 
  • Thursday:  UFC 265 expert picks 
  • Friday:  What it’s like to fight Derrick Lewis (by Marc Raimondi) 
  • Saturday:  UFC 265 Viewers Guide (by Brett Okamoto) 

Programming (All times ET)  

Thu., 8/5  6 p.m.  UFC 265 Press Conference  ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube 
Fri., 8/6  12 p.m.  UFC 265 Pre-Show presented by Toyo Tires:  Lewis vs. Gane  ESPN+ 
5 p.m.  UFC 265 Ceremonial Weigh-In  ESPN App, ESPNMMA YouTube 
5:30 p.m.  UFC Live 265 presented by DraftKings: Lewis vs. Gane  ESPNEWS 
Sat., 8/7  3:30 p.m.  UFC Live 265 presented by DraftKings:  Lewis vs. Gane Pre-Show 

 

 ABC 
6 p.m.  UFC 265 presented by Modelo:  Lewis vs. Gane (Early Prelims)  ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
8 p.m.  UFC 265 presented by Modelo:  Lewis vs. Gane (Prelims)  ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
10 p.m.  UFC 265:  Lewis vs. Gane (Main Card)  ESPN+ PPV 
1 a.m.*  UFC 265 Post Show presented by Toyo Tires:  Lewis vs. Gane  ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

10:00 PM  Main  Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane 
Co-Main  Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz 
Undercard  Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque 
Undercard  Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill 
Undercard  Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney 
8:00 PM  Feature  Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev 
Undercard  Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez 
Undercard  Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman 
Undercard  Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne 
6:00 PM  Feature  Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne 
Undercard  Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos 
Undercard  Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto 
Undercard  Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons 

 

–30– 

