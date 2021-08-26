UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze August 28 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
- Main Event: Featherweights Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze
- Featured Bouts: The Return of the Ultimate Fighter Finals — Bryan Battle vs Gilbert Urbina, Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand
- Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+; Prelims on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET
- To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc
- ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by Modelo airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Aug. 28, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 10 p.m. ET. Prelims start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Barboza vs. Chikadze on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
In a highly anticipated matchup, the main event features featherweights, Edson Barboza (22-9) and Giga Chikadze (13-2). A longtime lightweight contender who is now on his way up the 145-pound ladder, Barboza will face one of his most formidable challenges in Chikadze, who is unbeaten in six bouts since joining the UFC roster in 2019.
Also on the card, the two newest winners of The Ultimate Fighter will be crowned. Both bouts are all-Team Volkanovski affairs as middleweight finalists Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina and bantamweight finalists Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand face off to earn a UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.
Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. Brett Okamoto will handle reporting duties.
ESPN.com
- UFC Real or Not: Barboza is the perfect opponent for Chikadze — Thursday: Expert Picks: Barboza-Chikadze
- Thursday: Predictions: Will Chikadze’s unconventional style create problems for Barboza?
- Thursday: Best Bets for UFC Fight Night
- Thursday: “There’s no way to prepare for that show” – Ultimate Fighter finalists reflect on their journey
- Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide
Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 8/27
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Barboza vs. Chikadze
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Barboza vs. Chikadze
|ESPN+
|Sat., 8/28
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by U.S. Army (Prelims)
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by Modelo (Main Card)
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|1 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Barboza vs. Chikadze
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 PM
|Main
|Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze
|Co-Main
|Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina
|TUF 29 Middleweight Finale
|Undercard
|Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Heistand
|TUF 29 Bantamweight Finale
|Undercard
|Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez
|Undercard
|Andre Petroski vs. Michael Gillmore
|Undercard
|Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert
|7 PM
|Feature
|Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Undercard
|Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman
|Undercard
|Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart
|Undercard
|JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
|Undercard
|Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini
|Undercard
|Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti
–30–
Contacts ESPN / ESPN+:
Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602
Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612
Dave Nagle / [email protected] / 860-766-2241
Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069
Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581