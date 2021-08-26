UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze August 28 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
  • Main Event: Featherweights Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze  
  • Featured Bouts: The Return of the Ultimate Fighter Finals — Bryan Battle vs Gilbert Urbina, Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand 
  • Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+; Prelims on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by Modelo airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Aug. 28, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 10 p.m. ET.  Prelims start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Barboza vs. Chikadze on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.   

In a highly anticipated matchup, the main event features featherweights, Edson Barboza (22-9) and Giga Chikadze (13-2)A longtime lightweight contender who is now on his way up the 145-pound ladder, Barboza will face one of his most formidable challenges in Chikadze, who is unbeaten in six bouts since joining the UFC roster in 2019.  

Also on the card, the two newest winners of The Ultimate Fighter will be crowned.  Both bouts are all-Team Volkanovski affairs as middleweight finalists Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina and bantamweight finalists Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand face off to earn a UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA StoriesTUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.   

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder.  Brett Okamoto will handle reporting duties.   

ESPN.com 

  • UFC Real or Not: Barboza is the perfect opponent for Chikadze — Thursday: Expert Picks: Barboza-Chikadze 
  • ThursdayPredictions: Will Chikadze’s unconventional style create problems for Barboza?  
  • Thursday: Best Bets for UFC Fight Night 
  • Thursday“There’s no way to prepare for that show” – Ultimate Fighter finalists reflect on their journey  
  • Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 8/27  5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Barboza vs. Chikadze  ESPN2 
6:05 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Barboza vs. Chikadze  ESPN+ 
Sat., 8/28  7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by U.S. Army (Prelims)   ESPN+ 
10 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by Modelo (Main Card)   ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
1 a.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show: Barboza vs. Chikadze  ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card  

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

10 PM  Main  Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze   
Co-Main  Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina  TUF 29 Middleweight Finale 
Undercard  Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Heistand  TUF 29 Bantamweight Finale 
Undercard  Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez   
Undercard  Andre Petroski vs. Michael Gillmore   
Undercard  Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert   
7 PM  Feature  Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan   
Undercard  Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman   
Undercard  Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart   
Undercard  JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos   
Undercard  Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini   
Undercard  Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti   

