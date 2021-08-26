UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze August 28 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

Main Event: Featherweights Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Featured Bouts: The Return of the Ultimate Fighter Finals — Bryan Battle vs Gilbert Urbina, Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+; Prelims on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by Modelo airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Aug. 28, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 10 p.m. ET. Prelims start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Barboza vs. Chikadze on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

In a highly anticipated matchup, the main event features featherweights, Edson Barboza (22-9) and Giga Chikadze (13-2). A longtime lightweight contender who is now on his way up the 145-pound ladder, Barboza will face one of his most formidable challenges in Chikadze, who is unbeaten in six bouts since joining the UFC roster in 2019.

Also on the card, the two newest winners of The Ultimate Fighter will be crowned. Both bouts are all-Team Volkanovski affairs as middleweight finalists Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina and bantamweight finalists Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand face off to earn a UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. Brett Okamoto will handle reporting duties.

UFC Real or Not : Barboza is the perfect opponent for Chikadze — Thursday: Expert Picks: Barboza-Chikadze

Thursday : Predictions: Will Chikadze’s unconventional style create problems for Barboza?

Thursday : Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Thursday : “There’s no way to prepare for that show” – Ultimate Fighter finalists reflect on their journey

Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 8/27 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Barboza vs. Chikadze ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Barboza vs. Chikadze ESPN+ Sat., 8/28 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by U.S. Army ( Prelims) ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze presented by Modelo (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Barboza vs. Chikadze ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze Co-Main Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina TUF 29 Middleweight Finale Undercard Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Heistand TUF 29 Bantamweight Finale Undercard Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez Undercard Andre Petroski vs. Michael Gillmore Undercard Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert 7 PM Feature Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan Undercard Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart Undercard JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos Undercard Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini Undercard Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti

