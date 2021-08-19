UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+  

  

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

Main Event features Middleweights Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum 

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET and Prelims at 7 p.m.  

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum presented by Modelo airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Aug. 21, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 10 p.m. ET.  Prelims start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Cannonier vs. Gastelum on Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.  

The main event features middleweights, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.  The 5’11” Cannonier, a 37-year-old born in Dallas and fighting out of Phoenix, has a 13-5 record including victories in three of his last four.  Born in San Jose, Calif., and fighting out of Yuma, Ariz., Gastelum makes his 20th walk to the Octagon still at just age 29. A former head coach and house guest on The Ultimate Fighter, Gastelum won Season 17 of the UFC reality series at age 21, the youngest winner in series history. 

In the co-main event, high-energy Clay Guida takes on undefeated rising prospect Mark O. Madsen in a lightweight showdown.  Almost 15 years into his UFC career Guida boasts Octagon victories over legends and former champions including Nate Diaz, B.J. Penn, Anthony Pettis and Rafael dos Anjos. Madsen, the former wrestling Olympic silver medalist for Denmark, returns for the first time since March 2020 with his unblemished 10-0 record still intact.  

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside analyst and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier.  Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.       

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ 

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+:  The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega concludes with the live finals during UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m.  The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coaching men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract.  How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA StoriesTUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.   

ESPN.com 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 8/20  5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Cannonier vs. Gastelum  ESPN2 
6:05  p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Cannonier vs. Gastelum  ESPN+ 
Sat., 8/21  7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum presented by Modelo (Prelims)   ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
10 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum presented by Modelo (Main Card)   ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 
1 a.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show: Cannonier vs. Gastelum  ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

10 PM  Main  Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum 
Co-Main  Clay Guida vs. Mark O. Madsen 
Undercard  Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman 
Undercard  Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov 
Undercard  Vinc Pachel vs. Austin Hubbard 
Undercard  Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 
7 PM  Feature  Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana 
Undercard  Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte 
Undercard  Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes 
Undercard  William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant 
Undercard  Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes 
Undercard  Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj 

 

