US Open Qualifying Exclusively on ESPN+, ESPNEWS Starting Tuesday

Tennis

Dave Nagle 10 hours ago
  • All 13 Courts – More than Ever – Streaming Live on ESPN+ 
  • Daily Live Coverage on ESPNEWS – Six Hours per Day 
  • US Open Draws to be Announced on Thursday, Djokovic’s Path to a Grand Slam Revealed 

The dream of appearing in the 128-player draws for the US Open will be within reach for the 128 men and women playing in the qualifying for the event beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York with exclusive coverage on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS.  Sixteen men and women will emerge from the four days of matches with their name in the main draw with action beginning Monday, Aug. 30, with two weeks of exclusive marathon daily coverage from ESPN.  

Beginning Tuesday, action will begin each day at 11 a.m. ET through Friday.  All 13 courts will receive dedicated coverage on ESPN+ – up from five courts in 2019, the last year qualifying was held.  Also, ESPNEWS will present a whiparound show from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. covering all the action with the ESPN tennis team providing the commentary.    

On Thursday, Aug. 26, at noon, the brackets and matchups for the 2021 US Open will be unveiled on the ESPNEWS program.  The draw will map out the path top-ranked Novak Djokovic must take to complete the Grand Slam – winning all four Majors in a calendar year — last accomplished by a man in 1969, by Rod Laver.  A win would also break the tie for men’s career Major trophies at 20 that he shares with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.  The tournament’s defending champions are Dominic Theim, who snared his first Major title with the win but will not be able to defend his title because of injury, and Naomi Osaka, who tallied the third of her now four career Major championships.  

-30- 

 

Dave Nagle

