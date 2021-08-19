Williamsport Bound! ESPN Begins Comprehensive Coverage of the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series

T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Returns to ESPN

Weeknight Doubleheaders: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Follow Little League Action Tuesday and Wednesday

Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza and Julie Foudy Provide Commentary for August 29 Championship Game on ABC

Over a month of ESPN Little League coverage culminates with the start of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pa. The action begins Thursday with approximately eight hours of games on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. ET. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will televise every game of the eleven-day tournament leading up to the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 29, at 3 p.m. on ABC.

The Little League Baseball World Series consists of two brackets with eight teams each, named in honor of MLB Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver.

Hank Aaron Championship Teams: Abilene, Texas, Hastings, Neb., Honolulu, Hawaii, Manchester, Conn., Palm City, Fla., Sammamish, Wash., Taylor, Mich., Toms River, N.J.

Abilene, Texas, Hastings, Neb., Honolulu, Hawaii, Manchester, Conn., Palm City, Fla., Sammamish, Wash., Taylor, Mich., Toms River, N.J. Tom Seaver Championship Teams: Hamilton, Ohio, Hooksett, N.H., Lafayette, La., Lake Oswego, Ore., Nolensville, Tenn., Oaks, Pa., Torrance, Calif., Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Little League Baseball World Series commentary team includes play-by-play voices Karl Ravech and Mike Monaco, analysts Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson and Xavier Scruggs, and reporters Julie Foudy and Sabastian Salazar.

2021 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell

ESPN’s Little League coverage will also include the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, August 22, as the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani play the Cleveland Indians and José Ramírez on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell.

ESPN’s KidsCast makes its return for the first-ever KidsCast alternate presentation of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2. Aspiring broadcasters from the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp, play-by-play commentator Ian Nicholas (New Canaan, Conn.), analyst Zoe Alter (Chappaqua, N.Y.), and reporter Hayley Galindo (San Antonio, Texas), will provide commentary for the game with 2014 Little League phenom Mo’ne Davis, who will also serve as an analyst on KidsCast.

The KidsCast crew will provide commentary for Game 22 in the Winner’s Bracket on August 24 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. For more information on KidsCast, visit ESPN Press Room.

T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship

The top eight baseball and softball sluggers from around the country competed in local and regional competitions to earn a place in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship. While their teams might not be in the Little League World Series, the players that qualify will travel to Williamsport to swing for the fences in the baseball and softball editions of the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship.

Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs and Jessica Mendoza will provide commentary with KidsCast broadcaster Zoe Alter serving as the field reporter for the event, which airs Sunday, August 29 at 1 p.m. on ESPN ahead of the Little League Baseball World Series Championship.

Little League Baseball and Major League Baseball Doubleheaders

Little League Baseball World Series coverage will lead into MLB rivalry action on ESPN, August 24 and 25. Following the 7:30 p.m. Little League games, the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres both Tuesday and Wednesday in full national telecasts.

Baseball Tonight will air between the Little League and MLB games at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Nabil Karim will host Tuesday and Kevin Connors will host Wednesday, both from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios.

ESPN.com has a dedicated landing page for all Little League Baseball World Series scores and highlights. All ESPN MLB games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App.

Little League World Series Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network Thurs, Aug. 19 1 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Manchester, Conn. Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Hamilton, Ohio vs. Nolensville, Tenn. Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Hastings, Neb. vs. Toms River, N.J. Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Hooksett, N.H. vs. Torrance, Calif. Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN Fri, Aug. 20 1 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Lake Oswego, Ore. vs. Oaks, Pa. Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Kyle Peterson, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Taylor, Mich. vs. Palm City, Fla. Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Lafayette, La. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D. Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Sammamish, Wash. vs. Abilene, Texas Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ESPN2 Sat, Aug 21 1 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Loser 2 vs. Loser 4 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Loser 1 vs. Loser 3 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC 6 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Loser 6 vs. Loser 8 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 8 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Loser 5 vs. Loser 7 Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN Sun, Aug. 22 9 a.m. Seaver Bracket: Winner 2 vs. Winner 4 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Kyle Peterson, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 11 a.m. Aaron Bracket: Winner 1 vs. Winner 3 Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 1 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Winner 6 vs. Winner 8 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 2 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Winner 5 vs. Winner 7 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC Mon, Aug. 23 1 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Winner 10 vs. Loser 15 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Winner 9 vs. Loser 16 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ESPN 5 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Winner 12 vs. Loser 13 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Jessica Mendoza, Sebastian Salazar ESPN2 7 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Winner 11 vs. Loser 14 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Julie Foudy ESPN2 Tue, Aug. 24 3 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Winner 18 vs. Winner 19 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN 7:30 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Winner 17 vs. Winner 20 Ian Nicholas, Zoe Alter, Mo’ne Davis, Hayley Galindo ESPN Wed, Aug. 25 3 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Winner 13 vs. Winner 16 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 7:30 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Winner 14 vs. Winner 15 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN Thurs, Aug. 26 3 p.m. Aaron Bracket: Winner 22 vs. Loser 24 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 7 p.m. Seaver Bracket: Winner 21 vs. Loser 23 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN Sat, Aug. 28 12:30 p.m. Seaver Bracket Championship: Winner 23 vs. Winner 26 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC 3:30 p.m. Aaron Bracket Championship: Winner 24 vs. Winner 25 Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC Sun, Aug. 29 10 a.m. Consolation Game – 3rd Place Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 12:30 p.m. Web Gems and World Series Preview Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ESPN 1 p.m. Little League Home Run Derby Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Jessica Mendoza, Zoe Alter ESPN 3 p.m. World Series Championship Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC

