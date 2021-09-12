2021 Season Finale of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball: New York Yankees Visit Boston Red Sox on September 26 in Matchup of Significant Postseason Implications

The 2021 season finale of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell will feature a matchup of significant American League Postseason implications. The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will visit the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers in the exclusive, national MLB game of the week on September 26, at 7 p.m. ET.

Entering action on September 12, the Red Sox lead the hotly-contested American League Wild Card race, while the Yankees are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the second spot, just one game behind the Red Sox. ESPN will exclusively televise the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday, October 5.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN from Fenway Park. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell with a one-hour pregame show, beginning at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech hosts the show with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian and includes contributions from reporter Jeff Passan.

Upcoming Sunday Night Baseball/Wild Card schedule:

Sept. 12 New York Yankees at New York Mets Sept. 19 Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Sept. 26 New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Oct. 5 American League Wild Card Game

-30-