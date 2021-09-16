On Deck: New York Mets Host National League East Rival Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell

The September 19 edition of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell will feature a clash of National League East rivals as the New York Mets and Pete Alonso host the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper. Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on site starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Karl Ravech and analyst Chris Singleton will describe the game on ESPN Radio.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. Ravech hosts with analyst Eduardo Perez, plus additional contributions by Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Wednesday Night Baseball presented by Hankook Tire

The San Francisco Giants, having clinched their first playoff berth since 2016, will visit the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. at 10 p.m. on Wednesday Night Baseball presented by Hankook Tire on September 22. Ravech and Perez will provide commentary for the game on ESPN. The telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the San Diego market.

Hispanic Heritage Month Content

To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, ESPN MLB game telecasts will air a series of vignettes highlighting Latino ballplayers who impacted the game, including Minnie Minoso, Juan Pizarro, Rod Carew, Vic Power and Ozzie Virgil. One of the vignettes will air during every game telecast throughout the month.

This week on ESPN.com, Devin Gordon details Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s incredible season, his quest for the Triple Crown and his journey carrying his father’s legacy while building one of his own in Toronto. Gordon also joins Pablo Torre on The ESPN Daily Podcast.

ESPN Deportes will run a variety of features in both Spanish and English, including a series of five vignettes highlighting the next generation of Latino superstars, the first highlighting Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco.

All ESPN MLB games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Sept 19 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Karl Ravech, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App Wed, Sept 22 10 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball presented by Hankook Tire: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Sept. 16 2 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Sat, Sept. 18 2 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Sun, Sept. 19 4 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Mon, Sept. 20 7 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Tue, Sept. 21 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

