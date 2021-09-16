Dana White’s Contender Series Episode Four Airs September 21 Exclusively on ESPN+

Dana White’s Contender Series Episode Four Airs September 21 Exclusively on ESPN+

Fifth Season Airs Live Every Tuesday from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: A view backstage during Dana White's Contender Series season five week three at UFC APEX on September 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices  

The ESPN+ exclusive presentation of Dana White’s Contender Series presented by ZipRecruiter continues with episode four next Tuesday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

A new group of contenders will meet each week, all looking to make their way into the UFC. Episode three of DWCS saw five athletes earn highly-coveted UFC contracts, including Jailton Almeida, who finished off Nasrudin Nasrudinov with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

DWCS introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening exclusively on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects will compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

Following Tuesday night’s fights, 132 athletes throughout the series have now earned UFC contracts, including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez, who will be the first non-champion woman in UFC history to headline multiple events in a calendar year.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Four Bouts:

  • Middleweight – Hashem Arkhagha vs. AJ Dobson
  • Lightweight – Michael Morales vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
  • Featherweight – Steven Nguyen vs. Theo Rlayang
  • Flyweight – Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Santo Curatolo
  • Lightweight – Jacob Rosales vs. Victor Martinez

###

