Dana White’s Contender Series Episode Three Airs September 14 Exclusively on ESPN+

The ESPN+ exclusive presentation of Dana White’s Contender Series presented by ZipRecruiter continues with episode three next Tuesday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

A new group of contenders will meet next week, all looking to make their way into the UFC. Episode two of DWCS saw five athletes earn highly-coveted UFC contracts.

DWCS introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening exclusively on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects will compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

Following Tuesday night’s fights, 127 athletes throughout the series have now earned UFC contracts, including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez, who will be the first non-champion woman in UFC history to headline multiple events in a calendar year.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Three Bouts:

Light Heavyweight – Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida vs. Nasrudin Nasrudinov

Bantamweight – Brandon “Superman” Lewis vs. Mo “Mo Show” Miller

Middleweight – Albert “Machete” Duraev vs. Caio “Leão” Bittencourt

Heavyweight – Lukasz Brzeski vs. Dylan “Big Poppa” Potter

Welterweight – Ange Loosa vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Women’s Flyweight – Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Julia Polastri

UFC Rise of the Contenders, a 30-minute series recap of seasons one through four of Dana White’s Contender Series, airs on ESPN2 this Saturday, September 11, at 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. showcasing some of the best and brightest prospects from UFC. Rise of the Contenders highlights the background of the Contender Series, UFC headliners the show has produced, and how the series fits into the overall plan to identify and develop future UFC athletes.