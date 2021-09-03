Dana White’s Contender Series Episode Two September 7 Exclusively on ESPN+

To subscribe visit: ESPNPlus.com/ufc

The ESPN+ exclusive presentation of Dana White’s Contender Series presented by ZipRecruiter continues next Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

A new group of contenders will meet next week, all looking to make their way into the UFC. Episode one of DWCS saw five athletes earn highly-coveted UFC contracts.

DWCS introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening exclusively on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects will compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

Following Tuesday night’s fights, 122 athletes throughout the series have now earned UFC contracts, including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez, who will be the first non-champion woman in UFC history to headline multiple events in a calendar year.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Two Bouts:

Welterweight – Darian Weeks vs. Josh “The Maverick” Quinlan

Middleweight – Mario “Coracio Valente” Sousa vs. Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani

Bantamweight – Saimon Oliveira vs. TBD

Flyweight – CJ Vergara vs. Bruno “Korea” Rodrigues Mesquita

Bantamweight – Muin “Tajik” Gafurov vs. Chad “The Monster” Anheliger

UFC Rise of the Contenders, a 30-minute series recap of seasons one through four of Dana White’s Contender Series, airs on ESPN2 on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. showcasing some of the best and brightest prospects from UFC. Rise of the Contenders highlights the background of the Contender Series, UFC headliners the show has produced, and how the series fits into the overall plan to identify and develop future UFC athletes.

