Djokovic’s Penultimate Step to the Grand Slam: US Open Men’s Semifinals on ESPN on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, 7 p.m.

Twenty-six down, two to go. That’s where Novak Djokovic stands in his march to a record-breaking 21st Major title and the first men’s Grand Slam in 52 years (Rod Laver, 1969). After seven wins apiece at the year’s first three Majors and five in New York, his next hurdle is the US Open Men’s Semifinals on Friday, Sept. 10, live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. His opponent will be #4 seed Alexander Zverev, last year’s US Open runner-up. That was his first appearance in a Major final; Djokovic’s record in Major finals is an amazing 20-10. The top-seeded Serb, 34, has won six of their nine matches, including at this year’s Australian Open, but the German, 24, was victorious in their most recent meeting. It came in the Olympics semifinal in Tokyo just weeks ago, played on an outdoor hard court. Zverev went on to win the Gold Medal.

Earlier in the day at 3 p.m. on the other side of the draw, Russia’s 25-year-old #2 Danill Medvedev will play for his third spot in a Major final (2019 US Open, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets: 2021 Australian Open, losing to Djokovic in straight sets). He will square off against Canada’s #12 Felix Auger-Aliassime. At 21, his best previous showing at a Major was reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this summer. The two have only played once, at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada Round of 32 in 2018. Medvedev prevailed in the outdoor, hard-court event in three sets.

Women’s Semifinals Tonight, Debut of “US Open Multicam”

For the US Open semifinals – beginning tonight at 7 p.m. with the women, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez vs. #2 Aryana Sabalenka, followed by 18-year-old qualifier Emma Radacanu vs. #17 Maria Sakkari…none of whom have played in a Major final – ESPN will add “US Open Multicam” on the ESPN App. The offering will feature three boxes on the screen, the primary TV view, plus two more, each focusing on one player.

Other Matches, Doubles Championships

ESPN+ will continue to offer coverage of each individual court in use, including doubles, juniors and wheelchair action.

The Men’s and Women’s Doubles Championships will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN, respectively. The men’s match will feature two teams with Major titles on Friday, Sept. 10, at noon on ESPN2. American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain – who teamed to win the 2020 Australian Open Men’s Doubles title – will play the pairing of Britain’s Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares. They won the 2016 Australian Open and US Open Men’s Doubles championship. The women’s title will be decided Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. on ESPN (originally announced as ESPN2). The competitors will be known after the semifinals tomorrow, Friday. ESPN3 will carry the Mixed Doubles championship on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. (originally announced as noon). The matchup will be known after the conclusion of the semifinals on Friday.

US Open Viewership up 12%, 32% in Prime Time

Through 10 days of marathon telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2 (through Wednesday, Sept. 8), the networks are averaging 689,000 viewers at any time, up 12% from last year. The increase is much more in prime time – 32%. Wednesday night’s show – highlighted by Djokovic vs. Matteo Berrettini – is the most-watched telecast of the tournament to date. Looking at the daily audience peaks, the top two are Djokovic matches, and the next three all featured the surprising young Canadian, Fernandez, who competes in tonight’s semifinal.

ESPN & the 2021 US Open

Date Time (ET) Event Network(s) Thu Sep 9 7 p.m. US Open Women’s Semifinals Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN ESPN Deportes Fri Sep 10 Noon US Open Men’s Doubles Championship ESPN2 3 p.m. US Open Men’s Semifinals Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. US Open Men’s Semifinals Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN ESPN Deportes Sat Sep 11 1 p.m. US Open Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN3 3:45 p.m. US Open Women’s Championship ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. US Open Women’s Championship Coverage presented by Mercedes Benz ESPN Sun Sep 12 1 p.m. US Open Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN 3 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by King Richard ESPN 3:30 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Coverage presented by Mercedes Benz ESPN ESPN Deportes

