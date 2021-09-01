ESPN+ Debuts New Brand Campaign Inviting Fans to Join The Evolution

Born out of ESPN’s ongoing mission to serve sports fans anytime, anywhere, ESPN+ is the ultimate evolved sports streaming platform – delivering more live sports, original content and premium editorial than any other streaming service. Now ESPN+ is launching an integrated brand campaign inviting sports fans everywhere to “Join the Evolution.”

“ESPN is a powerful way for sports fans to connect with the content they love. That connection has been a constant for decades, yet has evolved to meet the changing needs of our fans” explained Seth Ader, Vice President, Brand Marketing, ESPN. “ESPN+ represents the latest evolution, establishing itself as the #1 sports streaming platform from day one. Using imagery that highlights the evolution of sports and fandom, this campaign shows how ESPN+ is meeting fans where they are going – in this case, the forefront of the sports streaming experience.”

Claisian Phillips, Vice President, ESPN+ Marketing added, “At the heart of ESPN+ is our direct relationship with sports fans. As they experience the evolution of sports in real-time, the way they engage with sports content is also changing. ESPN+ reflects that change and is leading the evolution in sports streaming.”

ESPN worked with Austin creative agency Preacher on the new campaign that chronicles the evolution of sports viewership from the fans’ perspective. The creative uses a mix of archival and modern footage to show how in addition to its live sports rights, ESPN+’s exclusive features and original content continue to bring the ever-changing world of sports straight to the fans, in real-time, anytime.

“It isn’t often you get to work on a brand with such a rich and storied history in their space. Being able to capture the innovative spirit of ESPN+ by drawing on the decades of sports ESPN has brought into our homes was an amazing opportunity and a fun sandbox to play in. Or rink to play on. Or course to play… through? You get the idea,” said Kellyn Blount and Greg Hunter, Executive Creative Directors at Preacher.

To drive home the message, ESPN and Preacher enlisted up-and-coming alternative artist/rapper De’Wayne to record a modern-day evolution of Daft Punk’s 2001 hit track, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” to serve as the campaign’s anthem. De’Wayne’s hard-hitting rock instrumentation, mixed with lively hip-hop beats and punk-tinged vocals, delivers a fresh take on the electronic original, whose repetitive lyrics remind fans that nothing ever stands still—just like in the world of sports.

ESPN+ has experienced explosive growth, reaching 14.9 million subscribers (as of July 3), and adding long-term agreements with NHL, La Liga and the PGA Tour to a lineup that already featured UFC, MLB, the most comprehensive soccer lineup in the industry, college football, basketball and other sports from 20 conferences and more. ESPN+ also offers original content like the anticipated Man In The Arena(featuring Tom Brady), the expansion of Peyton’s Places, a second season of More Than An Athlete, The Return of The Ultimate Fighter, the acclaimed series Detail and more.

The campaign’s hero :30 and additional :15 variations will run nationally across paid and owned linear, digital and audio.

