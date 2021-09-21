ESPN+ Fan Access: Live Fight Week Q&A with UFC’s Volkanovski, Ortega

UFC 266 fighters and TUF 29 coaches to answer fans’ questions tonight 9/21, exclusively on ESPN+

Previous events featured Dustin Poirier, Dana White, Chris Paul, Teofimo Lopez, ESPN NFL Insiders, more

Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, the two head coaches featured in The Return of Ultimate Fighter (TUF 29), who will fight for the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 266 in Las Vegas this Saturday, will answer questions from fans live tonight at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN+ Fan Access events give ESPN+ subscribers exclusive, live access to watch parties, virtual panel discussions and Q&A’s with the top athletes and sports figures who headline the most exciting live events and original content on ESPN+.

Volkanovski, the current UFC featherweight champion, will defend his title against Ortega, the No. 2 UFC featherweight contender, in the main event at UFC 266 in Las Vegas this Saturday night. Ortega will be looking to even the score, as Team Volkanovski got the better of Team Ortega in both the middleweight and bantamweight competitions during TUF 29.

Who: TUF 29 coaches and UFC 266 main event fighters Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega with UFC host Megan Olivi | Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers

What: ESPN+ Fan Access Q&A | An opportunity for ESPN+ subscribers to ask questions of top athletes and sports figures

When: Tuesday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET | On-demand replay available to stream on ESPN+ on Wednesday, September 22

Where: Live, exclusive access for ESPN+ subscribers: https://plus.espn.com/fan-access

Why: A benefit available only to ESPN+ subscribers in addition to the exclusive live events and original content on ESPN+ and premium articles on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

Previous ESPN+ Fan Access guests include UFC No. 1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, UFC president Dana White, NBA all-star and entrepreneur Chris Paul, unified lightweight boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez, UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, ESPN NFL Insiders and analysts including Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Ryan Clark, and more.

