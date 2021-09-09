ESPN+ Presents Exclusive Coverage of Top Rank on ESPN Valdez vs. Conceição Friday, September 10

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com

Óscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KO), making the first defense of his WBC Junior Lightweight title, faces 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (16-0, 8 KO), tomorrow night live from the Casino Del Sol in Tucson, AZ. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with undercard at 5:45 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Valdez won the title with a spectacular one-punch knockout of Miguel Berchelt in February. Both Valdez and Conceição are unbeaten in their professional careers, but Conceição holds a victory in the amateurs over Valdez at the 2009 Pan American Championships. Conceição is also the first Brazilian boxer to win an Olympic gold medal.

Another world title fight featured on the undercard, Junto Nakatani (21-0, 16 KO) defends his WBO Flyweight title for the first time against former junior flyweight champion Angel Acosta (22-2, 21 KO). Nakatani is ranked 3rd at flyweight by ESPN while Acosta is ranked 9th.

