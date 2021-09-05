ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: New York Mets Host Philadelphia Phillies on September 19 in Major League Baseball Game of the Week

Holiday Baseball: First Place Tampa Bay Rays Visit Boston Red Sox, Giants Visit Colorado Rockies in Labor Day Doubleheader

ESPN today announced the September 19 edition of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell will feature a National League East rivalry as the New York Mets and Pete Alonso host the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tonight, September 5, ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell will feature the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visiting the San Francisco Giants and Kris Bryant at 7 p.m. The Dodgers and Giants are tied for first place in the National League West.

Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney provide commentary on site for Sunday Night Baseball. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will describe the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN at 6 p.m. Karl Ravech will host alongside analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian, with contributions from Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

ESPN Holiday Baseball: Labor Day Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers will host the first place Tampa Bay Rays and Nelson Cruz on Monday, September 6, at 1 p.m. as part of ESPN’s Labor Day Holiday Baseball doubleheader. The team of Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will provide commentary. The game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Tampa and Boston markets. Entering play on September 5, the Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team, just a half game behind the New York Yankees for the leading spot. ESPN will exclusively televise the 2021 American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday, October 5.

ESPN’s Holiday Baseball action continues as the Giants visit the Colorado Rockies and Trevor Story at 4 p.m. in a full national telecast. Mike Monaco will call the game with Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Sept. 5 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Mon, Sept. 6 1 p.m. Holiday Baseball: Tampa Bay Rays* vs. Boston Red Sox* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App 4 p.m. Holiday Baseball: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Sun, Sept. 5 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Mon, Sept. 6 6 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians Tue, Sept. 7 10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

