ESPN’s NFL Nation to Cover All 32 Teams for the Ninth Season  

- Reporter Alaina Getzenberg Joins NFL Nation to Cover the Buffalo Bills
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques Assumes New Role as Miami Dolphins Reporter
ESPN’s NFL Nation will document the ‘Biggest Season Ever’ with a reporter stationed in every NFL team’s home city. Established in 2013, ESPN’s NFL Nation enters its ninth season with a new Buffalo Bills reporter, Alaina Getzenberg, and a new assignment for ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, who has moved to Miami to cover the Dolphins. Getzenberg, Louis-Jacques and their fellow NFL Nation reporters will provide team-centric news and analysis year-round across ESPN.com, ESPN television shows, ESPN Radio, ESPN+ and social media platforms.
Prior to joining ESPN, Getzenberg covered the Carolina Panthers for the Charlotte Observer and worked as a sports researcher for CBS Sports and sports producer for The Dallas Morning News. A native of Pittsburgh, she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in media studies.
The 2021 NFL Nation assignments are as follows:
AFC and NFC North
Ben Baby, Bengals
Courtney Cronin, Vikings
Rob Demovsky, Packers
Jeff Dickerson, Bears
Jamison Hensley, Ravens
Brooke Pryor, Steelers
Jake Trotter, Browns
Eric Woodyard, Lions
AFC and NFC South
Sarah Barshop, Texans
Turron Davenport, Titans
Mike DiRocco, Jaguars
Jenna Laine, Buccaneers
David Newton, Panthers
Michael Rothstein, Falcons
Mike Triplett, Saints
Mike Wells, Colts
AFC and NFC East
Todd Archer, Cowboys
Rich Cimini, Jets
John Keim, Washington
Alaina Getzenberg, Bills
Tim McManus, Eagles
Jordan Raanan, Giants
Mike Reiss, Patriots
Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins
AFC and NFC West
Paul Gutierrez, Raiders
Brady Henderson, Seahawks
Jeff Legwold, Broncos
Shelley Smith, Chargers
Adam Teicher, Chiefs
Lindsey Thiry, Rams
Nick Wagoner, 49ers
Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals
