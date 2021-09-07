ESPN’s NFL Nation to Cover All 32 Teams for the Ninth Season  

Reporter Alaina Getzenberg Joins NFL Nation to Cover the Buffalo Bills

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques Assumes New Role as Miami Dolphins Reporter

ESPN’s NFL Nation will document the ‘Biggest Season Ever’ with a reporter stationed in every NFL team’s home city. Established in 2013, ESPN’s NFL Nation enters its ninth season with a new Buffalo Bills reporter, Alaina Getzenberg, and a new assignment for ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, who has moved to Miami to cover the Dolphins. Getzenberg, Louis-Jacques and their fellow NFL Nation reporters will provide team-centric news and analysis year-round across ESPN.com, ESPN television shows, ESPN Radio, ESPN+ and social media platforms.

Prior to joining ESPN, Getzenberg covered the Carolina Panthers for the Charlotte Observer and worked as a sports researcher for CBS Sports and sports producer for The Dallas Morning News. A native of Pittsburgh, she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in media studies.

The 2021 NFL Nation assignments are as follows:

AFC and NFC North

Ben Baby, Bengals

Courtney Cronin, Vikings

Rob Demovsky, Packers

Jeff Dickerson, Bears

Jamison Hensley, Ravens

Brooke Pryor, Steelers

Jake Trotter, Browns

Eric Woodyard, Lions

AFC and NFC South

Sarah Barshop, Texans

Turron Davenport, Titans

Mike DiRocco, Jaguars

Jenna Laine, Buccaneers

David Newton, Panthers

Michael Rothstein, Falcons

Mike Triplett, Saints

Mike Wells, Colts

AFC and NFC East

Todd Archer, Cowboys

Rich Cimini, Jets

John Keim, Washington

Alaina Getzenberg, Bills

Tim McManus, Eagles

Jordan Raanan, Giants

Mike Reiss, Patriots

Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins

AFC and NFC West

Paul Gutierrez, Raiders

Brady Henderson, Seahawks

Jeff Legwold, Broncos

Shelley Smith, Chargers

Adam Teicher, Chiefs

Lindsey Thiry, Rams

Nick Wagoner, 49ers

Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals

