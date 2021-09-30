ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown to Originate from Gillette Stadium for Tom Brady’s Return

Fans Invited to Participate in the Live Show; Set Located Outside the Patriots Hall of Fame

Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan and Sam Ponder Preview the Buccaneers-Patriots Showdown and More Week 4 Action on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown will originate live from Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3 to commemorate Tom Brady’s return to New England and preview Week 4 action. The fifth road trip in the 36-year history of Sunday NFL Countdown, Sam Ponder will host this three-hour pregame extravaganza with Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss – who played for the Patriots from 2007-09, former NFL and Boston College quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and familiar AFC East foe Rex Ryan. Additionally, Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will join the show remotely to reveal the latest news from across the League.

Bruschi, Moss and the Countdown crew are inviting fans to join them on set – just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame – for giveaways at 9 a.m. ET and then participate in the show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET. A very special Tom Brady edition of You Got Mossed will be part of the free, live event experience. Parking at Patriot Place is also free.

Countdown precedes NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Countdown ’s Comprehensive Coverage of Week 4

This comprehensive and fan-centric edition of Countdown will feature the latest news and notes on the day’s biggest games. ESPN’s team of NFL reporters includes Kimberley A. Martin (Kansas City at Philadelphia), Ed Werder (Carolina at Dallas), Lindsey Thiry (Arizona at Los Angeles Rams), Dan Graziano (Baltimore at Denver), Michele Steele (Pittsburgh at Green Bay), Jeff Darlington (covering Tampa Bay) and Sal Paolantonio (New England).

Sunday’s Stories

Who Gets The Credit (Scheduled for 11 a.m.): Following a trip to Canton, Wright Thompson reveals who gets the credit – Bill Belichick or Tom Brady – and the reasons why (Producer Kory Kozak ) Tom Brady Reflects (Scheduled for Noon): The six-time Super Bowl winner discusses his relationship with Belichick, memories as a Patriot and return to New England (Reporter Jeff Darlington with Producers Tory Zawacki Roy and Steve Buckheit ) The Brady Way (Scheduled for 12:40 p.m.): Brady’s leadership role in keeping his team focused and prepared began in New England with a group called “The Edgers” and continues today in Tampa Bay (Producer Steve Buckheit )



The Conversation Continues on ESPN.com

Before and after Countdown, more coverage of the Week 4 NFL nightcap will be available on ESPN.com as Patriots reporter Mike Reiss and Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine chronicle the return of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Seth Wickersham will also weigh in on the game with an opinion piece for Monday morning.

Sunday NFL Countdown History

ESPN’s Sunday morning NFL pregame show debuted in 1985 as NFL GameDay. Previous road show locations include:

