espnW Announces Full Agenda and Speakers for the Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit, presented by Toyota

espnW has announced the remainder of its agenda for the 2021 espnW: Women + Sports Summit, presented by Toyota, taking place October 18-20 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. The one-of-a-kind event will once again include keynotes, breakout sessions, panels, presentations and activities focused on advancing women in sports. Programming from this year’s experience will also be live streamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms – virtual registration is free at https://espnwsummit.com/.

The Summit will kick off with a previously announced keynote conversation between SportsCenter anchor and Summit host Sage Steele and Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry to discuss Berry’s much-anticipated new film “Bruised,” followed by a segment on espnW’s Global Sports Mentoring Program with espnW columnist and ESPN soccer commentator Julie Foudy. Panels will be moderated by Steele and Foudy, as well as espnW Columnist and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain and ESPN Anchor Hannah Storm.

Featured events and panels during the Summit will include:

espnW Evening Keynote and Performance with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan

Women at the Helm: a panel featuring leading female voices and game-changing executives across sports, business, and entertainment Featuring Heidi Browning , Chief Marketing Officer, NHL; Kelly Kleine, Executive Director of Football Operations, Denver Broncos; Nicole Lynn , Head of Football, Klutch, Molly Marcoux Samaan, Commissioner, LPGA; and moderated by Sarah Spain

A live taping of the hit podcast “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” with teammates and 2020 Summer Olympic beach volleyball gold medalists Alix Klineman and April Ross .

Athletes of the Future Panel with 2020 Softball America Freshman of the Year, Maya Brady , professional tennis player, Shelby Rogers , and Olympic track and field medalist and New Balance athlete, Gabby Thomas, moderated by Sage Steele

Fifty/50: Title IX at Fifty Years: a discussion around the upcoming 50th anniversary of Title IX, which will be recognized and celebrated across ESPN & Disney platforms in June 2022 Featuring award-winning documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter & journalist and filmmaker Allison Glock ; moderated by Hannah Storm

Team Toyota Athlete spotlight on American Paralympic wheelchair basketball player and alpine skier Alana Nichols with Sarah Spain

College Sports Leadership: a panel with trailblazing female leaders within collegiate athletic programs Featuring Nina King , Vice President & Director of Athletics, DUKE; Candice Storey Lee, Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics, Vanderbilt; moderated by Julie Foudy

Women’s Sports: Changing the Ownership Model: a timely discussion around the evolving model of ownership across women’s professional sports Featuring Ginny Gilder , Owner, Seattle Storm; Jon Patricof , CEO and Co-Founder Athletes Unlimited; Tyler Tumminia , Commissioner, Premier Hockey Federation (PHF); Julie Uhrman , Founder and President, ACFC; moderated by Sarah Spain

W Power Talks: 10-minute focused talks by industry leaders and personalities , hosted by Hannah Storm Kate Ackerman , Harvard Professor and Medical Director, Female Athlete Program, Division of Sports Medicine, Boston Children’s Hospital Zaila Avant-garde, 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Angela Ruggiero , CEO and Co-Founder, Sports Innovation Lab & Spearheading The Fan Project



The espnW: Women + Sports Summit is the leading event of its kind in the sports industry. Through structured and thoughtful conversation, the event pushes the boundaries on topics surrounding women and women in sports, and has offered insight from such notable and groundbreaking people as: Olympic gold medalists Allyson Felix, Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce, and Sydney McLaughlin, Angel City FC Co-Owner and Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman, XFL Co-Owner Dany Garcia, singer-songwriters Sheryl Crow, Jewel and Andra Day, best-selling author and activist Glennon Doyle, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, WNBA All-Stars Sue Bird, Liz Cambage, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, best-selling author Chelsea Clinton, soccer stars Carli Lloyd, Abby Wambach, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and more.

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit. In addition, events from this year’s experience will be livestreamed and can be viewed by registering at espnWsummit.com, and via Twitter and the ESPN App. For more information about The espnW: Women + Sports Summit and to see the complete agenda, please visit espnWsummit.com or follow us on Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit.

About espnW

Founded in 2010, espnW spotlights and celebrates female athletes, elevates diverse voices & perspectives, and serves the interests of female fans at the intersection of women, sports and culture. It is the pre-eminent brand for women who love sports, the stories and connection that sports uniquely offers, and the change and impact sports can drive for girls and women of all ages. espnW’s content and voices live across digital, social, audio, television, events, and mentorship programs.

