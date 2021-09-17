Exclusively on ESPN+: VIVO IPL Cricket Resumes 2021 Season

World’s most popular cricket league to resume 14th season Sunday 9/19

More than 30 VIVO IPL matches will stream live on ESPN+ this season

Coverage includes pre- and post-games shows, match highlights archive and more

All matches available to stream in English and Hindi

The 14th season of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume this Sunday 9/19 when the Chennai Super Kings play the Mumbai Indians in Dubai at 10 am ET, streamed exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. Sunday’s match will kick off more than 30 VIVO IPL matches on ESPN+ through the remainder of the 2021 schedule.

In addition to the league stage, ESPN+ will stream live 1st Qualifier, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches, as well as the 2021 VIVO IPL Final on Friday, October 15, in Dubai. All matches will be streamed in English and Hindi.

VIVO IPL on ESPN+ will feature pre- and/or post-game coverage of each match, as well as recurring shows including Cricket Connected, a weekly series featuring experts discussing the latest cricket news in both English and Hindi; The Super Kings Show, a behind-the-scenes look at the Chennai Super Kings in English and Hindi; Game-Plan, which focuses on team strategies for upcoming matches; and more.

ESPN+ also features an on-demand archive of complete VIVO IPL match highlights from the 2018 season through the 2021 season to date in English, and the 2020 and 2021 seasons to date in Hindi. The collection also includes IPL Story So Far, MI vs CSK Rivalry, and Countdown, a “Best of” series with episodes featuring cricket legends MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. All three shows are available in English and Hindi.

A complete schedule for the remainder of the 2021 VIVO IPL season is available here. In 2022, all 60 matches of the VIVO IPL season will stream live on ESPN+ beginning in March.

As VIVO IPL resumes the 2021 season, ESPN+ continues to build a comprehensive, world class offering for cricket fans in the U.S. with more than 230 matches per year, including ICC World Cup events, BCCI Home Tours, New Zealand Cricket and Cricket West Indies matches, a growing on-demand archive of cricket match highlights and clips, and ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

###