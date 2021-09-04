Labor Day Weekend at the US Open with ESPN

Labor Day Weekend at the US Open with ESPN

12 Hours of TV Coverage Every Day 

Djokovic Plays 2014 US Open Finalist Nishikori Saturday Afternoon in Third Round 

Every Court Covered across ESPN+, ESPN3 

On Labor Day Weekend, tennis fans can settle in and watch 12 – or more – hours each day from the US Open on TV with ESPN and ESPN2, plus live streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN3.  ESPN’s two weeks of exclusive coverage continues at 11 a.m. ET Saturday through Monday live from New York, continuing until play has concluded.  Action is on ESPN2 all day Saturday and Monday.  On Sunday, play begins on ESPN before switching to ESPN2 at 7 p.m.  In addition, every court is covered across ESPN+ and ESPN3.   

Djokovic Goes for History  

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic – in a quest for the calendar year Grand Slam, not accomplished by a man since Rod Laver in 1969, and a record 21st Major title – will play a third-round match Saturday against the 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori.  Nishikori defeated Djokovic in the semifinals that year but has lost all 16 matches they’ve played since then (overall, Djokovic leads the series 17-2).  The match is the second on Arthur Ashe Stadium and will not begin before 1:30 p.m.  

Saturday’s Other Matches 

Other men’s matches of note Saturday include 6’11” American No. 22 Reilly Opelka vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili, No. 13 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 17 Gael Monfils (third on Louis Armstrong Stadium), No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. American Jack Sock (the nightcap of the evening doubleheader on Ashe), and American Jensen Brooksby vs. No. 21 Aslan Karatsev.  On the women’s side, No. 1 Ash Barty plays American Shelby Rogers at 7 p.m. on Ashe, No. 7 Iga Swiatek takes on No. 28 Anett Kontaveit, No. 11 Belinda Bencic will face American No. 23 Jessica Pegula (second match on Armstrong) and at noon on Ashe No. 10 Petra Kvitova squares off against No. 17 Maria Sakkari.  

Sunday’s Action 

The women’s bracket, generally wide open with great depth in recent years, has seen an unusually few top seeds bounced.  In fact, this is the first US Open in which the top 10 women’s seeds advanced to the third round since 2001.  Sunday’s order of play will include No. 5 Elina Svitolina vs. No. 12 Simona Halep, No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova vs. No. 9 Garbine Muguruza and No. 16 Angie Kerber, the 2016 US Open champion, vs. Leylah Fernandez, the 18-year-old Canadian who defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.  

The men’s action will include No. 2 Danill Medvedev vs. No. 24 Daniel Evans; Peter Gojowczyk, a 32-year-old German who made the main draw via qualifying, will play 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who outlasted No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets on Friday; and another qualifyier, Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands, will face No. 11 Diego Schwartzman.  

Monday’s matches will feature Saturday’s winners looking for a slot in the quarterfinals.  

ESPN and the US Open 

ESPN has exclusive live action of the US Open with 130+ hours on television and all matches available  streaming live across ESPN+ and ESPN3.  The daily action from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will culminate with the Women’s Championship on Saturday, Sept. 11, and the Men’s Championship on Sunday, Sept. 12, both at 4 p.m.    

ESPN’s US Open Schedule Labor Day Weekend: 

Date  Time (ET)  Event  Network(s) 
Sat Sep 4  11 a.m.  US Open Third Round  ESPN2 

ESPN Deportes 
7 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round  ESPN2 

ESPN Deportes 
Sun Sep 4  11 a.m.  US Open Round of 16  ESPN 

ESPN Deportes 
7 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16  ESPN2 

 
Mon Sep 6  11 a.m.  US Open Round of 16  ESPN2  
7 p.m.  Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16  ESPN2 

