On Deck: Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Features New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

The New York Mets and Pete Alonso will host the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, this Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary from Citi Field. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Marly Rivera will describe the game over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m.

As the Subway Series falls on the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, the telecast will feature special content including reflections from Olney, who was a Yankees reporter during the 2001 season.

Former Mets pitcher Doc Gooden will also briefly join the Sunday Night Baseball telecast to discuss the latest ESPN Films 30 for 30, “Once Upon a Time in Queens,” which premieres September 14 and 15 on ESPN.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech will host with analysts Edurado Perez and Tim Kurkjian, plus additional contributions from Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

ESPN Radio Coverage of September 11 Game

In addition to Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN Radio will broadcast the Subway Series on Saturday, September 11, at 7 p.m. ESPN New York 98.7 host Michael Kay will call the game with analysis by Olney. The broadcast will feature special guests including Bobby Valentine, who was manager of the Mets in 2001 when they played the Atlanta Braves in the first regular-season pro sporting event held in New York after 9/11, and former Yankees manager Joe Torre. Kay will also join Olney on the Baseball Tonight Podcast this week to discuss Saturday night’s game, as will former Yankees player Bernie Williams.

Wednesday Night Baseball on ESPN

The World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts host the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith on the September 15 edition of Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire. The team of Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will provide commentary for the telecast, which is subject to blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market. The two teams are also in action on Tuesday at 10 p.m. as the ESPN+ MLB game of the day.

This week on ESPN.com, Kurkjian provides an oral history of Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter’s famous play, “The Flip.” Additionally, Ryan Hockensmith looks back at the enduring legacy of Mike Piazza’s September 21, 2001, home run at Shea Stadium.

All ESPN MLB games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball game schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sat, Sept 11 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Michael Kay, Buster Olney ESPN Radio Sun, Sept 12 8 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: New York Yankees vs. New York Mets ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Wed, Sept 15 10 p.m. Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Sept 9 3:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Fri, Sept 10 8 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sat, Sept 11 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Mon, Sept 13 2 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Tue, Sept 14 10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, Sept 15 7 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

