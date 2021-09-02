UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till September 4 Exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Event: Middleweights Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
- Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 1:30 p.m. ET; Both on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till presented by U.S. Army airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 4, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 1:30 p.m. ET and at 4 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Pre-Show: Brunson vs. Till on Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
The main event features Derek Brunson (22-7) and Darren Till (18-3) a pair of highly ranked middleweights hoping for a statement win in a crowded division. Brunson comes into this fight as the No. 5-ranked middleweight and is on a four-fight winning streak. He aims to keep his momentum going by stopping Till to reassert himself as a title threat. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a lengthy career in MMA, including 13-5 since entering UFC. Till – “The Gorilla” – is two spots behind Brunson in the rankings but hasn’t fought in more than a year since losing a unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker. Despite that defeat, Till looked impressive in a back-and-forth scrap that saw him land some heavy strikes and even knock Whittaker down in the opening round. The hallmark of Till’s game is his punching power. He sports a UFC knockdown ratio of 5:3, scoring knockdowns of Nicholas Dalby, Jessin Ayari, Donald Cerrone, Stephen Thompson, and Jorge Masvidal. Three of his knockdowns (vs. Dalby, Cerrone, and Masvidal) occurred in the first round.
The co-main event will see a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall (10-2) and Serghei Spivac (13-2) who are ranked No. 13 and 14, respectively. Aspinall is on a six-fight winning streak and has eight knockouts overall. Spivac has won his three most-recent bouts and has five knockouts.
Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer John Gooden, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
ESPN.com
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 9/3
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show:
Brunson vs. Till
|ESPN+
|Sat., 9/4
|1:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till presented by U.S. Army (Prelims)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till presented by U.S. Army (Main Card)
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show:
Brunson vs. Till
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|4 PM
|Main
|Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
|Co-Main
|Tom Aspinall vs. Serghei Spivac
|Undercard
|Alex Morono vs. David Zawada
|Undercard
|Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree
|Undercard
|Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini
|1:30 PM
|Feature
|Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim
|Undercard
|Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian
|Undercard
|Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain
|Undercard
|Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
|Undercard
|Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo
