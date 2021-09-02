UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till September 4 Exclusively on ESPN+  

Combat SportsUFC

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till September 4 Exclusively on ESPN+  

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
  • Main Event: Middleweights Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till  
  • Main Card at 4 p.m. ET, Prelims at 1:30 p.m. ET; Both on ESPN+  
  • To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc  
  • ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices    

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till presented by U.S. Army airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 4, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 1:30 p.m. ET and at 4 p.m. ET, respectively.  Live coverage includes UFC Pre-Show: Brunson vs. Till on Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.  

The main event features Derek Brunson (22-7) and Darren Till (18-3) a pair of highly ranked middleweights hoping for a statement win in a crowded division.  Brunson comes into this fight as the No. 5-ranked middleweight and is on a four-fight winning streak.  He aims to keep his momentum going by stopping Till to reassert himself as a title threat. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a lengthy career in MMA, including 13-5 since entering UFC.  Till – “The Gorilla” – is two spots behind Brunson in the rankings but hasn’t fought in more than a year since losing a unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker.  Despite that defeat, Till looked impressive in a back-and-forth scrap that saw him land some heavy strikes and even knock Whittaker down in the opening round.  The hallmark of Till’s game is his punching power. He sports a UFC knockdown ratio of 5:3, scoring knockdowns of Nicholas Dalby, Jessin Ayari, Donald Cerrone, Stephen Thompson, and Jorge Masvidal. Three of his knockdowns (vs. Dalby, Cerrone, and Masvidal) occurred in the first round.  

The co-main event will see a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall (10-2) and Serghei Spivac (13-2) who are ranked No. 13 and 14, respectively.  Aspinall is on a six-fight winning streak and has eight knockouts overall.  Spivac has won his three most-recent bouts and has five knockouts.  

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer John Gooden, alongside analysts and former fighters Michael Bisping and Paul Felder.  Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.   

ESPN.com 

  • Real or Not: Darren Till is still a legitimate title contender? 
  • Brunson:  “The only thing I haven’t done was be a champion.” 
  • Thursday: Expert Picks 
  • Thursday: Best Bets for UFC Fight Night 
  • Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide 

Social: @ESPNMMA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.  

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App. 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 9/3  6:05 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show:  

Brunson vs. Till  

 ESPN+ 
Sat., 9/4  1:30 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till presented by U.S. Army (Prelims)   ESPN+ 
4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till presented by U.S. Army (Main Card)   ESPN+ 
7 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show:  

Brunson vs. Till  

 ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

4 PM  Main  Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till 
Co-Main  Tom Aspinall vs. Serghei Spivac 
Undercard  Alex Morono vs. David Zawada 
Undercard  Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree 
Undercard  Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini 
1:30 PM  Feature  Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim 
Undercard  Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian 
Undercard  Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain 
Undercard  Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault 
Undercard  Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo 

–30– 

Contacts ESPN / ESPN+:
Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602
Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612 

Dave Nagle / [email protected] / 860-766-2241 

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069 
Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581 

Tags
Photo of Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Back to top button
Close