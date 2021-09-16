UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann September 18 Exclusively on ESPN+  

  

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 29 seconds ago

Main Event: Light Heavyweights Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann  

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+  

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 18, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively.  Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by Draft Kings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5 p.m. ET – expanded to an hour this week – and UFC Pre-Show: Smith vs. Spann presented by Draft Kings on Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.  

The main event features light heavyweights Anthony Smith (35-16) and Ryan Spann (19-6).  The fight marks Spann’s first as a headliner while Smith is on top of a fight card for the eighth time in his last nine fights.  Smith picked up a couple big wins after a short losing streak to get back in this spot.  Spann, who originally earned his UFC contract during his second attempt on Dana White’s Contender Series, holds a UFC record of 5-1. 

The co-main event also will see a light heavyweight clash, between Ion Cutelaba (15-6) and Devin Clark (12-5).  Cutelaba has 12 wins by knockout, two by submission.  He has 13 first-round finishes, including six within 30 seconds.  Clark is coming off a tough loss to Smith after winning two in a row.  He has three knockouts and one victory by submission. 

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside two former fighters as analysts – former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. 

ESPN.com 

  • Thursday: UFC Fight Night Expert Picks — Does Ryan Spann have what it takes to stop Anthony Smith?  
  • Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide 

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 9/17  5 p.m.  UFC Live presented by Draft Kings: Smith vs. Spann  ESPN2 
6:05 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show:  

Smith vs. Spann  

 ESPN+ 
Sat., 9/18  4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army (Prelims)   ESPN+ 
7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army (Main Card)   ESPN+ 
10 p.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show:  

Smith vs. Spann  

 ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

7 PM  Main  Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann 
Co-Main  Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark 
Undercard  Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm 
Undercard  Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos 
Undercard  Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi 
Undercard  Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely 
Undercard  Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo 
  Feature  Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington 
Undercard  Rongzhu vs. Brandon Jenkins 
Undercard  Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp 
Undercard  Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys 
Undercard  Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar 
Undercard  Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris 
Undercard  Gustavo Lopez vs. Alatengheili 
Undercard  Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy 

