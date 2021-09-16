UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann September 18 Exclusively on ESPN+
Main Event: Light Heavyweights Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 18, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by Draft Kings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5 p.m. ET – expanded to an hour this week – and UFC Pre-Show: Smith vs. Spann presented by Draft Kings on Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.
The main event features light heavyweights Anthony Smith (35-16) and Ryan Spann (19-6). The fight marks Spann’s first as a headliner while Smith is on top of a fight card for the eighth time in his last nine fights. Smith picked up a couple big wins after a short losing streak to get back in this spot. Spann, who originally earned his UFC contract during his second attempt on Dana White’s Contender Series, holds a UFC record of 5-1.
The co-main event also will see a light heavyweight clash, between Ion Cutelaba (15-6) and Devin Clark (12-5). Cutelaba has 12 wins by knockout, two by submission. He has 13 first-round finishes, including six within 30 seconds. Clark is coming off a tough loss to Smith after winning two in a row. He has three knockouts and one victory by submission.
Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside two former fighters as analysts – former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Thursday: UFC Fight Night Expert Picks — Does Ryan Spann have what it takes to stop Anthony Smith?
Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 9/17
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by Draft Kings: Smith vs. Spann
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show:
Smith vs. Spann
|ESPN+
|Sat., 9/18
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army (Prelims)
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army (Main Card)
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show:
Smith vs. Spann
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
|Co-Main
|Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark
|Undercard
|Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm
|Undercard
|Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos
|Undercard
|Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi
|Undercard
|Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely
|Undercard
|Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo
|Feature
|Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington
|Undercard
|Rongzhu vs. Brandon Jenkins
|Undercard
|Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp
|Undercard
|Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys
|Undercard
|Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar
|Undercard
|Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris
|Undercard
|Gustavo Lopez vs. Alatengheili
|Undercard
|Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy
