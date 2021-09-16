UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann September 18 Exclusively on ESPN+  

Main Event: Light Heavyweights Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET; Both exclusively on ESPN+

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App

for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army airs live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 18, with both the prelims and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 4 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by Draft Kings on ESPN2 on Friday at 5 p.m. ET – expanded to an hour this week – and UFC Pre-Show: Smith vs. Spann presented by Draft Kings on Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+ providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into Fight Night.

The main event features light heavyweights Anthony Smith (35-16) and Ryan Spann (19-6). The fight marks Spann’s first as a headliner while Smith is on top of a fight card for the eighth time in his last nine fights. Smith picked up a couple big wins after a short losing streak to get back in this spot. Spann, who originally earned his UFC contract during his second attempt on Dana White’s Contender Series, holds a UFC record of 5-1.

The co-main event also will see a light heavyweight clash, between Ion Cutelaba (15-6) and Devin Clark (12-5). Cutelaba has 12 wins by knockout, two by submission. He has 13 first-round finishes, including six within 30 seconds. Clark is coming off a tough loss to Smith after winning two in a row. He has three knockouts and one victory by submission.

Calling the action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside two former fighters as analysts – former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

ESPN.com

Thursday: UFC Fight Night Expert Picks — Does Ryan Spann have what it takes to stop Anthony Smith?

Friday: UFC Fight Night Viewers Guide

Social: @ESPNMMA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 9/17 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by Draft Kings: Smith vs. Spann ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Smith vs. Spann ESPN+ Sat., 9/18 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army (Prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann presented by U.S. Army (Main Card) ESPN+ 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Smith vs. Spann ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann Co-Main Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark Undercard Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm Undercard Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos Undercard Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi Undercard Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely Undercard Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo Feature Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington Undercard Rongzhu vs. Brandon Jenkins Undercard Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp Undercard Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys Undercard Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar Undercard Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris Undercard Gustavo Lopez vs. Alatengheili Undercard Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy

–30–

Contacts ESPN / ESPN+:

Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602

Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612

Dave Nagle / [email protected] / 860-766-2241

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581