US Open Men’s Championship: Djokovic on the Brink of History

Top Seed Seeks Grand Slam vs. #2 Medvedev Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN  

Americans Caty McNally, Coco Gauff Go for Women’s Doubles Title Sunday at 1 p.m.  

Reminder:  Women’s Championship 4 p.m. Today on ESPN:

Leylah Fernandez vs. Emma Raducanu 

On Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, top seed Novak Djokovic will take the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open with a chance to be the first man to complete tennis’ Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.  After compiling 27 wins this year at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and in New York, it is appropriate his last step to glory presents the greatest challenge — #2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia.  As if achieving the Grand Slam isn’t incentive enough, a victory would be the 21st Major title in Djokovic’s career, breaking the current tie with his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.  

Djokovic holds a 5-3 career advantage over Medvedev, including 3-1 on outdoor hard courts.  

Novak Djokovic 

In addition to winning 20 Majors (including three US Opens), the 34-year-old from Serbia has a resume that is equal to anyone in tennis history.  He has been ranked #1 in the world a record 338 weeks, finishing the year in the top spot six times, a record he shares with Pete Sampras.  Overall, he has 85 ATP titles, including 36 Masters events which is a record he shares with Nadal.  He is the only man who has a double career Grand Slam and the only man to win all the Masters events, which he has done twice.  He has already held the championship at all four Majors, completing the “Nole Slam” upon winning the 2016 French Open.  

Danill Medvedev 

The 25-year-old Medvedev is playing in his third Major final, having lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2019 US Open and to Djokovic in straight sets earlier this year at the Australian Open.  In March of this year, he became the first player outside the ATP’s “Big Four” – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray – to be ranked in the top two since 2005 (Lleyton Hewitt).  He has 12 ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2020 ATP Finals in London.  

Coco Gauff, Caty McNally in Women’s Doubles Championship Sunday on ESPN; Other Matches 

Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will try for their first Major doubles title against the winners of the 2019 Women’s Doubles event, Samantha Stosur of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China.  The match will air on ESPN on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m.  

ESPN+ will continue to offer coverage of each individual court in use, including juniors and wheelchair action.  

Reminder: Women’s Championship Today:  Surprising Matchup of Teenagers Fernandez, Raducanu 

Today at 4 p.m. on ESPN, two unheralded teenagers who have forged their way through the draw past highly ranked opponents will meet for the US Open Women’s Championship – Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Emma Raducanu of Great Britain.  Fernandez is 19 and ranked #73 in the world.  Emma Raducanu, 18, is the first player, male or female, to reach a Major final having emerged from the qualifying competition.  She is ranked #150 but just two months ago before she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon was #338.  The surprising matchup is the first in a Major final between unseeded players, male or female, in the Open Era (since 1968).  

