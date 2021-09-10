US Open Women’s Championship: Stunning Play by Unseeded Leylah Fernandez, Emma Raducanu Creates Historic Matchup Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Men’s Semis Today at 3 p.m., 7 p.m.; Djokovic Continues Quest in Prime Time

Women’s Doubles Championship Sunday on ESPN with Americans Caty McNally, Coco Gauff

Mixed Doubles Championship Saturday on ESPN3

After two weeks of eye-opening upsets of top-seeded veterans and former Major champions, unheralded teenagers with nerves of steel and tremendous shot-making ability will meet for the 2021 US Open Women’s Championship on ESPN Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Leylah Fernandez of Canada, 19 and ranked #73 in the world, will face 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Great Britain who entered the main draw via qualifying. Raducanu is the first player, male or female, to reach a Major final having emerged from the qualifying competition. She is ranked #150 but just two months ago was #338.

The surprising matchup is the first in a Major final between unseeded players, male or female, in the Open Era (since 1968). It is also the first pairing of teenagers in a Major final since the 1999 US Open when 17-year-old Serena Williams defeated 18-year-old Martina Hingis.

Fernandez and Raducanu have only played against each other in one prior event – the second round of the 2018 Wimbledon Juniors Tournament. Raducanu prevailed, 6-2, 6-4.

Leylah Fernandez

In six previous appearances in Majors, the lefty Fernandez never progressed past the third round. In this tournament, she has delighted the crowd in defeating four consecutive ranked opponents en route to the final. This includes three in the top 5: #3 Naomi Osaka, the two-time and defending champion; #16 Angelique Kerber, the 2016 US Open winner and a former world #1; #5 Elina Svitolina and #2 Aryna Sabalenka. Each of those victories came in three-set battles.

Emma Raducanu

Raducanu was largely unknown, even in her native Great Britain, until a sparkling run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, becoming the darling of the home crowd. In only her fourth tour-level event, she is the first British woman to reach a Major final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977. In New York, she has backed up and even topped her Wimbledon performance. In winning three matches in qualifying and six more in the main draw, she has won 18 sets without dropping one. In fact, no one has taken more than four games from her in any set. In making her way through the draw, in the last three rounds she has dispatched American Shelby Rogers who reached the quarterfinals here last year, #11 Belinda Bencic and #17 Maria Sakkari.

Men’s Semifinals Today; Djokovic in Prime Time

The men’s semifinals will be contested today at 3 p.m. with #2 Daniil Medvedev vs. #12 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The prime-time matchup at 7 p.m. pits top-seeded Novak Djokovic – two wins from the Grand Slam and a record-breaking 21st career Major title – and #4 Alexander Zverev, last year’s US Open runner-up. The men’s championship is Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m., preceded at 3 p.m. by the US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by King Richard.

For the semifinals and finals, ESPN has added “US Open Multicam” on the ESPN App. The offering features three boxes on the screen, the primary TV view, plus two more, each focusing on one player.

Other Matches; Women’s, Mixed Doubles Championships

ESPN+ will continue to offer coverage of each individual court in use, including juniors and wheelchair action.

Two doubles championships remain to be decided. The women’s title match will be Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. on ESPN. The team of Americans Caty McNally and Coco Gauff will try for their first Major title against the duo of Samantha Stosur of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China. They won the Women’s Doubles at the 2019 Australian Open.

ESPN3 will carry the Mixed Doubles championship on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. One team has been determined: Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez of El Salvador and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico. Their opponent is being decided today.

ESPN & the 2021 US Open

Date Time (ET) Event Network(s) Fri Sep 10 3 p.m. US Open Men’s Semifinals Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. US Open Men’s Semifinals Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN ESPN Deportes Sat Sep 11 1 p.m. US Open Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN3 3:45 p.m. US Open Women’s Championship ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. US Open Women’s Championship Coverage presented by Mercedes Benz ESPN Sun Sep 12 1 p.m. US Open Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN 3 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by King Richard ESPN 3:30 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Coverage presented by Mercedes Benz ESPN ESPN Deportes

