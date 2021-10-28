ACC Network Set for Extensive Coverage of ACC Fall Championships Beginning October 29

Cross Country Championships Featured on ACCN for the First Time; Mark Packer Set for Pace Cart Duties in South Bend, Ind.

Every Round of the ACC Field Hockey Championship to Air on ACCN

ACCN and ACCNX to Televise Preliminary Rounds of the Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 38 hours of ACC Fall Championships live on ACCN and its digital platform ACCNX, available on the ESPN App, beginning Friday, Oct. 29.

Viewers will see extensive coverage of five events – men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer on ACCN. Men’s and women’s soccer champions will be crowned on ESPNU.

ACC Cross Country Championships

For the first time ever, ACCN will have live coverage of the ACC Cross Country Championships at the Burke Cross Country Course in South Bend, Ind. The women’s 6K race is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET, while the men’s 8K race will follow at 11 a.m. In addition to ACCN’s live coverage of both races, Packer and Durham’s Mark Packer will ride in the pace cart for both races while Shawn Kenny and Norm Ogilve call the action.

Packer and Durham, with guest host Eric Mac Lain filling in for Wes Durham, will also originate from the Burke Cross Country Course during its regularly scheduled 7-10 a.m. window leading into the championship.

ACC Field Hockey Championship

The ACC Field Hockey Championship is scheduled for November 4, 5 and 7 at Syracuse’s J.S. Coyne Stadium. The quarterfinal games are scheduled for 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 4, while the semifinals will be played on Friday, Nov. 5 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The championship game is set for noon on November 7 on ACCN. Mike Corey (play-by-play) and Leah Secondo (analyst) will be on the call for all of the games of the championship. Seeds and matchups for the ACC Field Hockey Championship will be announced following the conclusion of regular-season play on Friday, Oct. 29.

ACC Women’s Soccer Championship

The ACC Women’s Soccer Championship begins on Sunday, Oct. 31 with first-round games on campus sites of the No. 3 and No. 4 seeded teams. The winners of the first-round games travel to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. to meet the top two seeds in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on ACCN. ESPNU has the title game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Jenn Hildreth and Steve Schlanger will handle play-by-play duties, while Patrick Foss and Olympian Angela Hucles serve as analysts for the first-round games. Hildreth and Hucles will call the semifinals and championship.

ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

Also beginning on November 4 is the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship with four first-round matches across ACCN and ACCNX. ACCN will have a quadruple header of quarterfinal games on November 7 starting at 2 p.m. from the campuses of the top four seeds. The Championship semifinals will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10, on campus sites at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will also air on ACCN.

ESPNU will have title game on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. from WakeMed Soccer Park. Dalen Cuff, Alex Perlman, Jonathan Yardley and Schlanger will call play-by-play for the preliminary round games, while Marlon Crowder, Kasey Keller, Devon Kerr and Foss will serve as analysts. Cuff and Kerr will also call the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Game.

The matchups for the preliminary rounds of the Women’s and Men’s Soccer Championships will be announced following the conclusion of regular season play on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 7, respectively.

ACCN’ studio coverage plans surrounding the 2021 Subway ACC Football Championship Game will be announced in the coming weeks.

2021 ACC Fall Sports Championship Coverage on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, Oct. 29 10 a.m. ACC Women’s Cross Country 6K Race Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilve ACCN 11 a.m. ACC Men’s Cross Country 8K Race Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilve ACCN Sun, Oct. 31 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship First Round ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship First Round ACCN Wed, Nov. 3 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round ACCN 6/7/8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round ACCNX 6/7/8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round ACCNX 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer First Round ACCN Thu, Nov. 4 1 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship Quarterfinal #1 Mike Corey, Leah Secondo ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship Quarterfinal #2 Mike Corey, Leah Secondo ACCN 6 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship Quarterfinal #3 Mike Corey, Leah Secondo ACCN Fri, Nov. 5 1 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship Semifinal #1 Mike Corey, Leah Secondo ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship Semifinal #2 Mike Corey, Leah Secondo ACCN 5:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Semifinal #1 Jenn Hildreth, Angela Hucles ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Semifinal #2 Jenn Hildreth, Angela Hucles ACCN Sun, Nov. 7 Noon ACC Field Hockey Championship Final Mike Corey, Leah Secondo ACCN 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Final Jenn Hildreth, Angela Hucles ESPNU 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal #1 ACCN 4 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal #2 ACCN 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal #3 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinal #4 ACCN Wed, Nov. 10 5 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Semifinal #1 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Semifinal #2 ACCN Sun, Nov. 14 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Final Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr ESPNU

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

