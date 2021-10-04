Coley Harvey Returns to ESPN as Bureau Reporter

A reporter with a long history of covering multiple sports, Coley Harvey is returning to ESPN as a general assignment bureau reporter. Harvey previously worked for ESPN for six years from 2013-2019, covering the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Yankees among many other assignments.

In his return to ESPN, among Harvey’s duties will be doing news pieces for the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, writing for ESPN.com and other ESPN digital platforms and reporting on breaking news.

“We’re very pleased to have Coley back with us,” said Jill Frederickson, ESPN Senior Vice President, Production & Content Strategy, who oversees ESPN universal news group and bureau reporters/producers group. “His experience as a reporter makes him a valuable member of the team. He’s someone who can cover anything and cover it very well.”

Harvey will be based in Chicago, where he currently lives, for six months before moving to his permanent base in New York.

“There’s no intuition like a mother’s,” Harvey said. “Not long after I drove away from Bristol one August Friday two years ago, my mom told me she had a feeling I wasn’t done with the Worldwide Leader. ‘Someday,’ she said, ‘you’ll return.’

“Well, someday is today. I’m back home. And I’m beyond thrilled to say that not only was she right, but in the midst of the most challenging period of all of our lives, this return has been my greatest triumph. To the dear friends I get to call co-workers once again, I am humbled and grateful to be welcomed back with such open arms. Let’s get back to work — together.”

During his previous stint with ESPN, in addition to covering the NFL, MLB and college football, Harvey covered the sports connections of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and was part of SportsCenter’s coverage of the death of Muhammad Ali in 2016.

For the past two years, Harvey was an on-air personality for FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network, working as a sideline reporter on college football and Major League Baseball broadcasts. He also hosted studio shows for BTN.

Earlier in his career, Harvey served as the Florida State beat reporter for the Orlando Sentinel and before that covered Georgia Tech athletics for the Macon (Ga.) Telegraph.

An Atlanta native, Harvey is a graduate of Northwestern University.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]