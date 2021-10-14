Dana White’s Contender Series Episode Eight on October 19 Exclusively on ESPN+

Fifth Season Streams Live Every Tuesday from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

Dana White’s Contender Series presented by ZipRecruiter continues exclusively on ESPN+ with episode eight Tuesday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Each week, a new group of contenders, all looking to make their way into the UFC, will meet. Episode seven of DWCS saw three more athletes earn highly coveted UFC contracts: lightweight Slava Borschev, flyweight Jake Hadley and heavyweight Martin Buday, bringing the total number of contracts awarded so far this season to 28.

DWCS introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a 10-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening exclusively on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

Following Tuesday night’s fights, a total of 145 athletes throughout the series have earned UFC contracts, including two DWCS Season five, episode three contract earners – middleweight Albert Duraev and light heavyweight Jailton Almeida, who will be making their professional debuts at UFC 267 on October 30 and UFC Fight Night on November 13, respectively.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Eight Bouts:

Welterweight – Jonny Parsons vs. Solomon Renfro

Women’s Strawweight – Piera Rodriguez vs. Valesca Machado

Light Heavyweight – Ciao Borrolho vs. Jesse Murray

Light Heavyweight – Kaloyan Kolev vs. Armen Petrosyan

Bantamweight – Pedro Falcao vs. James Barnes

###

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

About UFC®

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 171 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 72 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC Fight Pass®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

-30-

Contacts ESPN / ESPN+:

Santa Brito / [email protected] / 646-547-5602

Ardi Dwornik / [email protected] / 646-547-5612

Dave Nagle / [email protected] / 860-766-2241

Paul Melvin / [email protected] / 860-766-5069

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-766-9581