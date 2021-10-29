SEC Network Presents the 2021 SEC Soccer Tournament, Oct. 31 – Nov. 7

SEC Network will once again bring fans every minute of action from the 2021 SEC Soccer Tournament from the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Ala. First round play begins on Sunday, Oct. 31 with No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt (2 p.m. ET) and No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Georgia (4:30 p.m.).

Top-ranked Arkansas and No. 2 Tennessee await the winners in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 2, which also features No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.) and No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 South Carolina (8:30 p.m.).

Both semifinal matches will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., respectively, followed by the championship match on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.

Mike Watts and Alex Perlman will handle play-by-play duties, while Jill Loyden and Lori Lindsey will serve as analysts. Lindsey was a two-time conference Player of the Year at Virginia (2000 and 2001) and Loyden was the 2006 Goalkeeper of the Year for her conference. Both are former members of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Watts and Lindsey will team up for the call of the semifinals and championship matches.

A special episode of SEC Inside will air on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., following the teams as they make their way through the tournament hoping to lift the trophy.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, Oct 31 2 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament First Round

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt

Mike Watts, Jill Loyden SEC Network 4:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament First Round

No. 9 LSU vs. No.8 Georgia

Mike Watts, Jill Loyden SEC Network Tue, Nov 2 1 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal Vanderbilt/Florida vs. No. 2 Tennessee

Alex Perlman, Jill Loyden SEC Network 3:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ole Miss

Alex Perlman, Jill Loyden SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal

Georgia/LSU vs. No. 1 Arkansas

Mike Watts, Lori Lindsey SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 South Carolina

Mike Watts, Lori Lindsey SEC Network Thu, Nov 4 6 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Semifinal

Mike Watts, Lori Lindsey SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament Semifinal

Mike Watts, Lori Lindsey SEC Network Sun, Nov 7 2 p.m. SEC Soccer Championship

Mike Watts, Lori Lindsey SEC Network

-30-