ESPN Soccer Experts’ Predictions for ElClásico on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET – Exclusively on ESPN+

Colombian Star Musician Camilo Predicts a 1-1 Draw

Before Sunday’s ElClásico, global football’s top match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, 39 ESPN soccer commentators offer predictions for this marquee rivalry match. This week’s game will stream exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET. Highlights:

21 of the 39 ESPN soccer experts – commentators, hosts, reporters, and analysts – polled picked Real Madrid to win the game, 10 voted for a draw, and four picked FC Barcelona victory

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favorite to win the “Man of the Match” (MOTM) honors with 23 votes – nearly double the combined votes for the other five players picked for the award

Other MOTM votes: FC Barcelona's Memphis Depay (4), teenage sensation Ansu Fati (3), goalkeeper Ter Stegen (2) and U.S. defender Sergiño Dest (1); and Real Madrid's Casemiro (1) and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1)

ESPN LaLiga analysts and Real Madrid legends Steve McManaman and Hugo Sanchez, who played in past ElClásico matches, are picking a Real Madrid away victory at the Camp Nou

and , who played in past ElClásico matches, are picking a Real Madrid away victory at the Camp Nou Kasey Keller, one of two former FIFA World Cup goalkeepers on ESPN soccer roster, picks FC Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to win the MOTM award in a 2-2 draw.

In addition, Colombian superstar musician, songwriter and producer Camilo is predicting the match will end in a 1-1 draw, and Barcelona’s Fati as the Man of the Match. Camilo is the voice for KESI LaLiga Versión Official – the league’s new campaign music – and #PlayLaLigaSantander slogan.

The Predictions:

ESPN Soccer Expert Winner Score Man of the Match Andres Agulla, Commentator Real Madrid 3-0 Karim Benzema Martin Ainstein, Reporter Real Madrid 2-0 Karim Benzema Craig Burley, Analyst. Real Madrid 3-2 Karim Benzema Sam Borden, Global Correspondent and Senior Writer FC Barcelona 2-1 Memphis Depay Jon Champion, Play-by-Play Commentator Draw 2-2 Karim Benzema Ian Darke, Play-by-Play Commentator Draw 2-2 Memphis Depay Alessandro Del Piero, ESPN FC Analyst Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema Carolina de Las Salas, LaLiga Analyst Draw 2-2 Karim Benzema Rodrigo Faez, Reporter Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema Diego Forlan, LaLiga Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema Julie Foudy, Analyst Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema Luis Garcia, Analyst Draw 2-2 Memphis Depay Herculez Gomez, Analyst Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema Shaka Hislop, ESPN FC Analyst Real Madrid 2-0 Karim Benzema Graham Hunter, European Soccer Correspondent Real Madrid 2-1 Kasey Keller, Analyst Draw 2-2 Ter Stegen Mario Kempes, Analyst Draw 1-1 Memphis Depay Jürgen Klinsmann, ESPN FC Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Toni Kroos Moises Llorens, Reporter FC Barcelona 2-1 Ansu Fati Sid Lowe, Global Soccer Correspondent Draw 2-2 The Referee… Steve McManaman, LaLiga Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema Gabriele Marcotti, ESPN FC Senior Writer Draw 2-2 Alejandro Moreno, Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema Kay Murray, Studio Host Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema Steve Nicol, ESPN FC Analyst Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema Alexis Nunes, Sideline Reporter Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema Ricardo Ortiz, Play-by-Play Commentator FC Barcelona 3-2 Ansu Fati Fernando Palomo, Play-by-Play Commentator Real Madrid 2-0 Karim Benzema Alex Pareja, Analyst Draw 1-1 Ansu Fati Mauricio Pedroza, Play-by-Play Commentator Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema Hernan Pereyra, Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema Derek Rae, Play-by-Play Commentator Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema Jorge Ramos, Commentator Draw 1-1 Casemiro Sebastian Salazar, Commentator/Host FC Barcelona 2-1 Sergiño Dest Hugo Sanchez, Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema Gemma Soler, Reporter Draw 1-1 Ter Stegen Dan Thomas, Studio Host Draw 0-0 Thibaut Courtois Taylor Twellman, Analyst Draw 1-1 Karim Benzema Pablo Zabaleta, LaLiga Analyst Draw 3-3 Karim Benzema

ElClásico

Considered the greatest rivalry in club football, FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid features some of the best players in the sport: Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Tony Kros, Vinícius Jr. for Real Madrid; and Barcelona’s roster includes U.S. defender Sergiño Dest, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Ansu Fati. Historically, ElClásico matches provide some of the best action and storylines in football with contests between some of the sport’s brightest stars – FC Barcelona’s Messi vs. Real Madrid’s Ronaldo; Ronaldinho vs. Zidane; and more.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced each other in 246 matches across all competitions: LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga, Supercopa de España, Copa de la Coronación, and UEFA Champions League. The record – FC Barcelona (96 wins), Real Madrid (98) and 52 draws.

Sunday’s game will be the first ElClásico on ESPN+, a part of a multi-year agreement announced earlier this year.

