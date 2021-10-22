ESPN Soccer Experts’ Predictions for ElClásico on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET – Exclusively on ESPN+

International SoccerSoccer

ESPN Soccer Experts’ Predictions for ElClásico on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET – Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Mac Nwulu Mac Nwulu Follow on Twitter 1 min ago

ESPN Soccer Experts’ Predictions for ElClásico on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET – Exclusively on ESPN+

Colombian Star Musician Camilo Predicts a 1-1 Draw

Before Sunday’s ElClásico, global football’s top match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, 39 ESPN soccer commentators offer predictions for this marquee rivalry match. This week’s game will stream exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET. Highlights:

  • 21 of the 39 ESPN soccer experts – commentators, hosts, reporters, and analysts – polled picked Real Madrid to win the game, 10 voted for a draw, and four picked FC Barcelona victory
  • Real Madrid forward Karim Benzemais the overwhelming favorite to win the “Man of the Match” (MOTM) honors with 23 votes – nearly double the combined votes for the other five players picked for the award
  • Other MOTM votes: FC Barcelona’s Memphis Depay(4), teenage sensation Ansu Fati (3), goalkeeper Ter Stegen (2) and U.S. defender Sergiño Dest (1); and Real Madrid’s Casemiro (1) and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1)
  • ESPN LaLiga analysts and Real Madrid legends Steve McManamanand Hugo Sanchez, who played in past ElClásico matches, are picking a Real Madrid away victory at the Camp Nou
  • Kasey Keller, one of two former FIFA World Cup goalkeepers on ESPN soccer roster, picks FC Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to win the MOTM award in a 2-2 draw.

In addition, Colombian superstar musician, songwriter and producer Camilo is predicting the match will end in a 1-1 draw, and Barcelona’s Fati as the Man of the Match. Camilo is the voice for KESI LaLiga Versión Official – the league’s new campaign music – and #PlayLaLigaSantander slogan.

The Predictions:

ESPN Soccer Expert Winner Score Man of the Match
Andres Agulla, Commentator Real Madrid 3-0 Karim Benzema
Martin Ainstein, Reporter Real Madrid 2-0 Karim Benzema
Craig Burley, Analyst. Real Madrid 3-2 Karim Benzema
Sam Borden, Global Correspondent and Senior Writer FC Barcelona 2-1 Memphis Depay
Jon Champion, Play-by-Play Commentator Draw 2-2 Karim Benzema
Ian Darke, Play-by-Play Commentator Draw 2-2 Memphis Depay
Alessandro Del Piero, ESPN FC Analyst Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema
Carolina de Las Salas, LaLiga Analyst Draw 2-2 Karim Benzema
Rodrigo Faez, Reporter Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema
Diego Forlan, LaLiga Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema
Julie Foudy, Analyst Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema
Luis Garcia, Analyst Draw 2-2 Memphis Depay
Herculez Gomez, Analyst Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema
Shaka Hislop, ESPN FC Analyst Real Madrid 2-0 Karim Benzema
Graham Hunter, European Soccer Correspondent Real Madrid 2-1
Kasey Keller, Analyst Draw 2-2 Ter Stegen
Mario Kempes, Analyst Draw 1-1 Memphis Depay
Jürgen Klinsmann, ESPN FC Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Toni Kroos
Moises Llorens, Reporter FC Barcelona 2-1 Ansu Fati
Sid Lowe, Global Soccer Correspondent Draw 2-2 The Referee…
Steve McManaman, LaLiga Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema
Gabriele Marcotti, ESPN FC Senior Writer Draw 2-2
Alejandro Moreno, Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema
Kay Murray, Studio Host Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema
Steve Nicol, ESPN FC Analyst Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema
Alexis Nunes, Sideline Reporter Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema
Ricardo Ortiz, Play-by-Play Commentator FC Barcelona 3-2 Ansu Fati
Fernando Palomo, Play-by-Play Commentator Real Madrid 2-0 Karim Benzema
Alex Pareja, Analyst Draw 1-1 Ansu Fati
Mauricio Pedroza, Play-by-Play Commentator Real Madrid 3-1 Karim Benzema
Hernan Pereyra, Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema
Derek Rae, Play-by-Play Commentator Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema
Jorge Ramos, Commentator Draw 1-1 Casemiro
Sebastian Salazar, Commentator/Host FC Barcelona 2-1 Sergiño Dest
Hugo Sanchez, Analyst Real Madrid 2-1 Karim Benzema
Gemma Soler, Reporter Draw 1-1 Ter Stegen
Dan Thomas, Studio Host Draw 0-0 Thibaut Courtois
Taylor Twellman, Analyst Draw 1-1 Karim Benzema
Pablo Zabaleta, LaLiga Analyst Draw 3-3 Karim Benzema

ElClásico

Considered the greatest rivalry in club football, FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid features some of the best players in the sport: Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Tony Kros, Vinícius Jr. for Real Madrid; and Barcelona’s roster includes U.S. defender Sergiño Dest, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Ansu Fati. Historically, ElClásico matches provide some of the best action and storylines in football with contests between some of the sport’s brightest stars – FC Barcelona’s Messi vs. Real Madrid’s Ronaldo; Ronaldinho vs. Zidane; and more.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced each other in 246 matches across all competitions: LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga, Supercopa de España, Copa de la Coronación, and UEFA Champions League. The record – FC Barcelona (96 wins), Real Madrid (98) and 52 draws.

Sunday’s game will be the first ElClásico on ESPN+, a part of a multi-year agreement announced earlier this year.

– 30 –

Tags
Photo of Mac Nwulu

Mac Nwulu

I joined ESPN in 1998 and since then, it's been a great experience managing PR and communications for a range of ESPN initiatives and properties over the years. I am currently focused on soccer and The Undefeated, ESPN’s site focusing on sports, race and urban culture and how they intersect.
Back to top button
Close