ESPN’s 20th NBA Season Tips-off Tonight with Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday on NBA Today: Unveiling 25 Members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Interview with Chicago’s Zach LaVine

Hoop Streams Returns Ahead of Wednesday’s Doubleheader

ESPN’s 2021-22 NBA regular-season coverage presented by State Farm tips-off with two doubleheaders this week. Tonight, beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Boston Celtics, starring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, visit the New York Knicks, starring Julius Randle and Kemba Walker. This marks Walker’s first regular-season game with the Knicks and his first game against his former team. The broadcast team of Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Mike Breen and analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will call the action from Madison Square Garden with veteran reporter Lisa Salters on the sidelines. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns, starring Devin Booker, host the Denver Nuggets and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will call the game with analyst and NBA Champion Richard Jefferson.

AT&T 5G Opening week coverage continues on October 22 with a Friday night doubleheader tipping off at 7:30 p.m. as Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Breen and Van Gundy call the action with sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns return for Friday’s 10 p.m. nightcap to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary from Staples Center with analysis from Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Doris Burke.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, ESPN’s NBA pregame and halftime studio show, will lead into both nights beginning at 7 p.m. with its new team, featuring high-profile analysts Stephen A. Smith, Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, and host Mike Greenberg. The team will make its debut live from Madison Square Garden ahead of tonight’s Celtics vs. Knicks matchup. ESPN SportsCenter anchor Michael Eaves will host tonight’s Toyota Halftime shows from Los Angeles with analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Kendrick Perkins.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will precede Wednesday’s doubleheader with a 30-minute show, beginning at 7 p.m., previewing the 2021-22 NBA season and the night’s matchups. Cassidy Hubbarth will host the show from ESPN Studios in Bristol, Conn. with Christine Williamson. The show will also feature appearances from David Jacoby, Brian Windhorst, and Ros Gold-Onwude.” Hoop Streams is available on ESPN’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook platforms, as well as the ESPN App.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Oct. 20 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 22 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s new hour-long NBA studio show, airs weekdays at 3 p.m. with host Malika Andrews and a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. On Wednesday’s edition of the show, that cast will announce 25 members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, comprised of the 75 greatest players in league history.

NBA Today will feature a lineup of exclusive interviews this week including NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (10/19), the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine (10/20), Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (10/21) and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri (10/22).

ESPN.com

This week on ESPN.com, Senior NBA Writer Zach Lowe spotlighted the five most intriguing players to watch this season and NBA experts made their picks for the Eastern Conference Finals, Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals. ESPN.com also outlined the season outlook for all 30 teams in its opening night Power Ranking, projecting the highs and lows for contenders and lottery-bound teams alike.

Later in the week, Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst examines four title aspirants seemingly stuck in suspended animation — the Sixers, Nets, Clippers and Nuggets — ,and how they are navigating ambition with reality. In addition, as LeBron James embarks on season 19, ESPN.com charts all of the milestones within reach for the multi-time champion and MVP.

