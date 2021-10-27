ESPN’s Live NBA Game Coverage This Week Features Appearances from Some of the League’s Star Guards

Game Coverage Begins Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET with Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Ros Gold-Onwude Makes Regular-Season Debut on the Sidelines

This week’s lineup of NBA matchups on ESPN features some of the leagues most talked about guards. Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, All-Star guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the New Orleans Pelicans and third-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch will call the action from Smoothie King Center alongside analyst Doris Burke, with sideline reports from Cassidy Hubbarth. At 10 p.m., 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies take on six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Mark Jones will provide commentary with analyst Mark Jackson.

Friday night’s doubleheader tips-off at 7:30 p.m. when the Miami Heat, led by six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry, host the Charlotte Hornets, led by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. Basketball Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will call the game from courtside with eight-time NBA All Star and analyst Vince Carter. Reporter Ros Gold-Onwude will make her ESPN NBA regular-season debut from the sidelines. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco will be courtside at Ball Arena with NBA Champion and analyst Richard Jefferson as two-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks take the court against reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew, ESPN’s NBA pregame studio show, will lead into Wednesday and Friday’s doubleheaders, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. The veteran team of analysts, including Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose, and host Mike Greenberg will preview all matchups, provide the Toyota Halftime report and discuss the latest NBA headlines.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Oct. 27 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Mark Jones, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 29 7 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Mike Breen, Vince Carter, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App

NBA Today

This week on NBA Today, ESPN’s new hour-long NBA studio show, a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters including, Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe, Tim Leger and Ramona Shelburne join host Malika Andrews to discuss the biggest NBA stories of the day.

Earlier this week, Andrews sat down with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant to discuss his performance so far this season, what he expects from his team this season, the Grizzlies’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and shares what he learned from the play-in tournament. Morant also breaks down his best dunks.

NBA Today airs weekdays at 3 p.m.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, Senior Writer Kevin Pelton breaks down Ja Morant’s hot start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

ICYMI

NBA reporter Jamal Collier dove into why Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks believe they can be the NBA’s next great dynasty, plus this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

-30-