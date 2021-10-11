ESPN’s NBA Preseason Coverage Continues Tonight with Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 NBA preseason concludes this week with three matchups. Tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Curt Gowdy Media Award-winners Mike Breen and Doris Burke will call the game from Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, October 13 on ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks, starring Luka Dončić, visit the Charlotte Hornets, starring LaMelo Ball. David Pasch will provide play-by-play commentary with analysis from Burke. Game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m.

Preseason coverage concludes on Friday, October 15 as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Breen will provide commentary with analyst and eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter.

ESPN’s game coverage of the 2021-22 NBA regular season tips off with a doubleheader on Wednesday, October 20, at 7:30 p.m. The new NBA Countdown team, featuring analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose and host Mike Greenberg, will provide pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Full Game Schedule

All games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Mon, Oct. 11 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Doris Burke ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Oct. 13 6:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets David Pasch, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 15 6:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Mike Breen, Vince Carter ESPN2, ESPN App

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s new daily NBA studio show, debuts on ESPN2 Monday, October 18 at 3 p.m. with NBA journalist and host Malika Andrews, analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and Vince Carter and ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN NBA Insider and Senior Writer Ramona Shelburne will contribute to the show.

ESPN.com

Today on ESPN.com, the 2021-22 season is almost here, but where do franchises rank for the next three seasons? A panel of ESPN analysts and reporters rate teams in five categories to determine which team’s future is brightest.

Ahead this week, Zach Lowe returns with his annual League Pass rankings. Which team will be the most fun to watch? Which player do you have to mark on your calendar? Lowe dives deep to divine where the action will be this season.

ICYMI:

ESPN NBA insiders break down who could alter the landscape of the new season, and how one recent rule change could disrupt the league in a far different way.

Also, NBA Writer Tim Bontemps and Front Office Insider Bobby Marks detail everything we know and don’t know about Irving, the Nets and how the next few weeks (or months) might play out.

More digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

